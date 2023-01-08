Donate According To Your Zodiac Sign For Good Luck News

National

Horoscope Today, January 8, 2023: Here’s What to Donate As Per Your Zodiac Sign For Good Luck And Better Earnings.

Horoscope Today, January 8, 2023: Here’s what the stars have got in store for you as per our expert astrologer and Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin. Also, follow for quick luck-enhancing tips.

Aries– Health may trouble. The dispute in the family will end. Don’t lend money to anyone. Donate red fruits.Lucky color- ocher

Taurus– May buy property. Will get the support of friends. Will gain money suddenly. Donate white rice.Lucky color- blue

Gemini– The workload will lessen. A job change is possible. There is a strong possibility of getting money. Donate whole gram.Lucky color- green

Cancer– Important work may stop. There will be differences with the spouse. Will be busy with business. Donate white goods.Lucky color- sky blue

Leo– There will be a big change in the job. There will be some ups and downs in health. Money expenditure will increase. Donate jaggery.Lucky color- red

Virgo– The problem of marriage will end. Take care of your health. Stalled money will be received. Donate green fruits and vegetables.Lucky color- blue

Libra– New house will be bought. There will be a promotion in the job. Maintain peace in the family. Donate sugar.Lucky color- brown

Scorpio– Health will improve. Will benefit from higher authority. Lent money can sink. Donate wheat.Lucky color- brown

Sagittarius– The day will be full of lethargy. Will have to worry because of the child. A guest is expected. Donate yellow clothes.Lucky color- red

Capricorn– There will be difficulties in getting a job. Differences with spouse will end. Spend some time at home. Donate white sweets.Lucky color- sky blue

Aquarius– May travel soon. Stalled money will be received. Don’t invest money in business. Donate sesame.Lucky color- gray

Pisces– Don’t invest in the stock market. Will get a new job opportunity. Focus on cleaning the house. Donate wheat and gram.Lucky color- carrot




Published Date: January 8, 2023 7:18 AM IST



Updated Date: January 8, 2023 7:19 AM IST





