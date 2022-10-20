Donated Rs 3 Cr/Day: Shiv Nadar Reclaims ‘India’s Most Generous’ Title, Azim Premji Follows

New Delhi: Hurun India, along with EdelGive today released the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022. With an annual donation of INR 1,161 crore, the 77-year-old founder and chairman emeritus of HCL Technologies, Shiv Nadar, reclaimed the ‘India’s Most Generous’ title. Wipro’s Azim Premji has slipped to second position with an annual donation of Rs 484 crore.Also Read – HCL Tech Pips Wipro To be India’s 3rd Biggest IT Company

HERE’s THE LIST OF TOP 10 PEOPLE IN EDELGIVE-HURUN INDIA PHILANTHROPY LIST 2022

Rank Name Donation (INR Cr) Change % Primary Cause Company 3yr Donation (INR Cr) 1(+1) Shiv Nadar & family 1,161 -8% Education HCL Technologies 3,219 2(-1) Azim Premji & family 484 -95% Education Wipro 18,101 3(-) Mukesh Ambani & family 411 -29% Education Reliance Industries 1,446 4(-) Kumar Mangalam Birla & family 242 -36% Healthcare Aditya Birla 875 5* Susmita and Subroto Bagchi 213 New Healthcare Mindtree NA 5* Radha and NS Parthasarathy 213 New Healthcare Mindtree NA 7(+1) Gautam Adani & family 190 46% Disaster Relief Adani 408 8(+1) Anil Agarwal & family 165 27% Disaster Relief Vedanta 510 9(-4) Nandan Nilekani 159 -13% Societal Thinking Infosys 501 10(+1) AM Naik 142 27% Healthcare Larsen & Toubro 330

Source: Hurun Research Institute; EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF EDELGIVE-HURUN INDIA PHILANTHROPY LIST 2022

Azim Premji is the only living Indian to feature in EdelGive Hurun philanthropists of the century.

With a donation of INR 190 crore, India’s richest man, Gautam Adani, 60, came seventh in EdelGive Hurun India philanthropy list 2022.

Hurun research finds 15 individuals in India, who made an annual donation of over INR 100 crore, 20 over 50 crore and 43 over 20 crore.

AM Naik, 80, group chairman of Larsen & Toubro, who donated INR 142 crore is India’s Most Generous Professional Manager.

Nithin Kamath & Kikhil Kamath of Zerodha increased their donation by 300% to INR 100 crore.

With donations of INR 213 crore each, Subroto Bagchi and NS Parthasarathy, co-founders of MindTree stormed into the top 10 of EdelGive Hurun India philanthropy list 2022.

Ajit Isaac, chairman of Quess Corp, debuts and is ranked 12th in the Edelgive Hurun India philanthropy list 2022 with a donation of INR 105 crore to the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru.

Rakesh Gangwal, co-promoter of IndiGo airlines debuts in the EdelGive Hurun India philanthropy list 2022 with INR 100 crore personal donation to the School of medical sciences & technology at IIT, Kanpur.

Give it back like Infosyians! – Nandan Nilekani, Kris Gopalakrishnan and SD Shibulal donated INR 159 crore, INR 90 crore and INR 35 crore, and are ranked 9, 16 and 28 respectively.

Nikhil Kamath, 36, is the youngest philanthropist in the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022.

19 new additions to the list; total donations by new additions at INR 832 crore.

6 women philanthropists feature in the list.

With a donation of INR 120 crore, Rohini Nilekani, 63, is the most generous woman philanthropist in the list; followed by Leena Gandhi Tewari and Anu Aga who donated INR 21 crore and INR 20 crore respectively.

With a donation of INR 24 crore, the philanthropy couple, Amit Chandra (53) and Archana Chandra (51), are the only other professional managers in the list.

Number of philanthropists who have donated more than INR 10 crore increased by circa 116% over the last 4 years, from 37 to 80 this year.

Driven by pandemic, donations toward Covid relief surged by 44 times to INR 473 crore

With 75 philanthropists cumulatively donating INR 1,233 crore, education is the most favoured cause.

51 self-made philanthropists.

The average age of philanthropists in the list is 69 years, 2 years older than last year.

Based on place of residence, Mumbai led with 33% of the list; followed by New Delhi, accounting for 16%, and Bengaluru at 13%.

The pharma industry has the largest number of philanthropists in the list, accounting for 20%, followed by chemicals & petrochemicals at 11%.

Hurun report, the world’s largest rich list compiler, and EdelGive foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Edelweiss group, released the EdelGive Hurun philanthropy list for the 9th consecutive year.

