Don’t EXPLOIT SBI Apprentices Trends on Twitter as Candidates Forced to do Telecalls

SBI Apprentice Exam 2022: Taking to Twitter, a section of SBI apprentices alleged that they were recruited last year through an All India Level computer-based test followed by medical, local language exams and everything under the NAPS scheme, however, during the course of the apprenticeship, they were denied access to computers and forced to do telecalls. 

SBI Apprentice Exam 2022: Amid the growing unemployment rate and recession fears, apprentices in the State Bank of India (SBI) have alleged that they were given the task of tele-caller during their one-year training. Taking to Twitter, a section of SBI apprentices alleged that they were recruited last year through an All India Level computer-based test followed by medical, local language exams and everything under the NAPS scheme, however, during the course of the apprenticeship, they were denied access to computers.

Anubha Srivastava, lawyer and the president of the India Wide Parents’ Association (IWPA) also raised the matter on Twitter. “A very serious issue is being faced by aspirants who appeared for SBI apprentice exam. Aspirants worked so hard to crack this exam and what they get in return – a telecaller experience for one year. How will it help them? They can’t even apply at any other bank for any backend work. They will be treated like telecaller.”

Moreover she added,”SBI should have clarified in the notification that after qualifying apprentice exam u have to do tele calling.”

Expressing their dissatisfaction over the bank’s decision, a section of aspirants took to Twitter and said SBI treat apprentices like servants. Check some of the tweets here:-

What Are Apprentices Demanding?

  • Access to core banking system (CBS)
  • 20% reservation in total no of post like Railways
  • “We were recruited under NAPS scheme which stated that we cannot do apprenticeship from other organisations if we have already completed from one. So if the rules are same, benefits and relaxation should also be same”, said apprentices.

All You Need to Know About SBI Apprenticeship

  • Selected candidates work with SBI for a period of one year which maybe extended to a maximum of three years.
  • Apprentices are trained to perform different administrative work, services related to after-sales within a duration of 1 year.
  • They receive a monthly stipend amounting to Rs. 15,000 in first year, Rs. 16,500 in second year and Rs. 19,000 in third year.
  • The apprentices are not eligible for any other allowances/ benefits,” the SBI has notified.




