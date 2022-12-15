Don’t EXPLOIT SBI Apprentices Trends on Twitter as Candidates Forced to do Telecalls

SBI Apprentice Exam 2022: Taking to Twitter, a section of SBI apprentices alleged that they were recruited last year through an All India Level computer-based test followed by medical, local language exams and everything under the NAPS scheme, however, during the course of the apprenticeship, they were denied access to computers and forced to do telecalls.

Don’t EXPLOIT SBI Apprentices Trends on Twitter

SBI Apprentice Exam 2022: Amid the growing unemployment rate and recession fears, apprentices in the State Bank of India (SBI) have alleged that they were given the task of tele-caller during their one-year training. Taking to Twitter, a section of SBI apprentices alleged that they were recruited last year through an All India Level computer-based test followed by medical, local language exams and everything under the NAPS scheme, however, during the course of the apprenticeship, they were denied access to computers.

Anubha Srivastava, lawyer and the president of the India Wide Parents’ Association (IWPA) also raised the matter on Twitter. “A very serious issue is being faced by aspirants who appeared for SBI apprentice exam. Aspirants worked so hard to crack this exam and what they get in return – a telecaller experience for one year. How will it help them? They can’t even apply at any other bank for any backend work. They will be treated like telecaller.”

Moreover she added,”SBI should have clarified in the notification that after qualifying apprentice exam u have to do tele calling.”

Expressing their dissatisfaction over the bank’s decision, a section of aspirants took to Twitter and said SBI treat apprentices like servants. Check some of the tweets here:-

If it is only a training exam, police verification, medical test , language test was done ??… they recruited just like other employees but treated as cheap labour and throw away after increasing their business.. they used us for telecalling… — Antara Ghosh (@AntaraG32504300) December 14, 2022

A very serious issue being faced by aspirants who appeared for #SBI apprentice exam They were given task of tele caller during the one year training SBI should have clarified it in the notification that after qualifying apprentice exam u hv to do TC — Adv Anubha Shrivastava Sahai 🇮🇳 (@anubha1812) December 14, 2022

Forget Apprentice, even POs and Specialist Officers are given the same task, even an MBA has to call customers & sell Insurance. India is just so great in misutilizing Talent Pool and cry foul about unproductivity. — भयंकर बैंकर 👿 (@BhayankerBanker) December 14, 2022

What Are Apprentices Demanding?

Access to core banking system (CBS)

20% reservation in total no of post like Railways

“We were recruited under NAPS scheme which stated that we cannot do apprenticeship from other organisations if we have already completed from one. So if the rules are same, benefits and relaxation should also be same”, said apprentices.

All You Need to Know About SBI Apprenticeship

Selected candidates work with SBI for a period of one year which maybe extended to a maximum of three years.

Apprentices are trained to perform different administrative work, services related to after-sales within a duration of 1 year.

They receive a monthly stipend amounting to Rs. 15,000 in first year, Rs. 16,500 in second year and Rs. 19,000 in third year.

The apprentices are not eligible for any other allowances/ benefits,” the SBI has notified.



