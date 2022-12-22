Dont Miss Shah Rukh Khan Signature Pose in Another Hot Number With Deepika Padukone

While ‘Besharam Rang’ was Deepika Padukone’s declaration of love for Shah Rukh Khan, ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ is more about his acceptance of that love. Watch this new song from Pathaan here.

Watch Jhoome Jo Pathaan Don’t Miss Shah Rukh Khan’s Signature Pose in Another Hot Number With Deepika Padukone

Watch Jhoome Jo Pathaan: The second song from Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is out and it’s as glamorous as we expected it to be. Featuring the lead couple romancing in their stylish outfits, it is all about catchy beats, the swag of Pathaan and the passionate chemistry between the two actors.

Titled ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan‘, it is sung by Arijit Singh and Sukriti Kakar, while the lyrics are by Kumaar. The music of the song is composed by Vishal and Sheykhar. Apart from Shah Rukh-Deepika’s energetic dance steps and the crackling chemistry, ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ also offers SRK’s signature ‘open arms’ pose to his fans.

WATCH JHOOE JO PATHAAN SONG STARRING SHAH RUKH KHAN AND DEEPIKA PADUKONE HERE:

The first song from the YRF entertainer brought a lot of controversies for the film’s team. Several fringe groups and politicians objected to the ‘saffron’ colour of Deepika’s bikini in the song. However, in this new number, seems like everything’s been well taken care of. Deepika is seen rocking her splendid body in shades of white, black, grey, blue and green.

While Besharam Rang was more centred around Deepika, Jhoome Jo Pathaan shows more of SRK flaunting his eight-pack abs, long hair and jewellery. What are your thoughts on the song?



