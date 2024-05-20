Hong Kong, SAR

Dorsett Hospitality International is pleased to announce a new partnership between its hotel loyalty programme, Dorsett – Your Rewards, and Cathay. This collaboration will allow Dorsett – Your Rewards members to convert their points into Asia Miles so they can explore the world with greater convenience, flexibility and rewards.

Dorsett – Your Rewards Announces Partnership with Cathay

Members of Dorsett – Your Rewards can earn and accumulate points by staying at any of our 22 participating Dorsett, Dao by Dorsett, d.Collection and Silka hotels across Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, London and Australia. Our programme is designed with simplicity and transparency in mind – no strings, no catches. Just instant benefits, including an exclusive additional 12% discount on room bookings made via our hotel websites or membership platform.

With this exciting partnership, members of Dorsett – Your Rewards can now seamlessly convert their accumulated points into Asia Miles, which can be utilised for amazing journeys, experiences and curated products. The conversion rate is simple and rewarding, with each Dorsett – Your Rewards point equivalent to 10 Asia Miles*.

1 DYR Point = 10 Asia Miles

This collaboration between Dorsett – Your Rewards and Cathay provides a world of possibilities for our members to elevate and enhance their travel experience.

For more information and to explore the conversion process, please click here.

* Please note a minimum of 3 Dorsett – Your Rewards Points are required for conversion.

About Dorsett Hospitality International

Dorsett Hospitality International is one of the fastest-growing hotel groups in Asia. With 53 properties in 22 cities across Mainland China, Hong Kong, Australia, the UK, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan and Europe, we offer a diverse international footprint alongside our strategic partners TWH and AGORA Hospitality Group. Our four core brands – Dorsett Hotels, Dao by Dorsett, d.Collection and Silka Hotels – aim to provide exceptional guest experiences while making positive impacts in our local communities. To learn more visit: www.dorsett.com

About Cathay

Cathay Membership Programme is a reward programme with a portfolio of more than 800 travel and lifestyle partners worldwide. Whether you’re in the air or on the ground, Cathay will elevate your everyday. It’s easier to earn Asia Miles, and then to spend them on flights, meaningful experiences and curated products.

Please visit www.cathaypacific.com/cx/en_HK/membership.html for more information.