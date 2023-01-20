Home

Reliance Industries Q3FY23 Results: Double-Digit Growth In Consolidated Revenue, EBITDA Expected

New Delhi: India’s most valued company Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will announce its third-quarter results for the financial year 2023 (Q3 FY23) today, January 20. Even though market watchers have varied opinions, it has been agreed by all that the diversified conglomerate is expected to report double-digit growth in consolidated revenue and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for the October-December quarter.

As per a Moneycontrol poll, RIL’s net profit is expected to grow 4.4 per cent to Rs 16,366 crore from a year earlier and sequentially by 19.7 per cent. Revenue is expected to rise 21 per cent YoY to Rs 2.23 lakh crore and EBITDA is expected to grow 15 per cent Rs 34,100 crore, said the poll results.

In a separate poll conducted by CNBC-TV18, the results suggest that RIL’s revenue is expected to reach 2.31 lakh crore, and EBITDA, Rs 34,100 crore.

Most analysts expect Reliance Industries Limited’s O2C (Oil-to-Chemicals) business to see a recovery on a low base.

Weakness is expected to continue in the petrochemical segment of Reliance Industries Limited primarily due to new capacity additions in China and demand headwinds.

Reliance Jio’s EBITDA is expected by to be boosted 3-4 per cent sequentially with a strong net subscriber addition of 7 million.

It is also expected that Reliance Retail will continue its strong growth show with an improvement in footfalls during the festive season and the benefits of operating leverage.



