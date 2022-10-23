Sunday, October 23, 2022
Double Diwali Bollywood Erupts In Joy Over India Memorable Win Over Pakistan

Mumbai: Bollywood cut through generations to fete Team India, especially Virat Kohli, for the thriller of a Diwali-eve victory over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup on Sunday in Melbourne, Australia.Also Read – Diwali 2022: Scientific Reasons Behind Lighting Diyas On The Festival

‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri expressed the mood of the country when he wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations Team India. @imVkohli is a King for a reason. Fire Crackers bursting all around. Double Diwali. Wow!” Also Read – IND vs PAK: Sunil Gavaskar’s GOLD Celebration On India’s Thrilling Win Is Unmissable, Watch Video

Also Read – IND vs PAK: Nasser Hussain Calls Out Fake Tweet On BCCI and ICC Umpires Under His Name, See Here

Farhan Akhtar took Instagram with a picture of Virat Kohli kissing his personal talisman and the caption simply read: “What. A. Boss. @viratkolhi you absolute beauty.”

Abhishek Bachchan, otherwise a big football fan, tweeted ecstatically: “YESSSSSS!!!!! Come onnnnn!!! INDIAAAAAAAAA #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup2022.”

Sushmita Sen seems to have lost her voice from continuous cheering. Well, can’t blame her, it was one hell of a game. The former Miss Universe and ‘Aarya’ star tweeted: “WHAT A GAME!!!! #Victory #INDIA #T20WorldCup2022 #INDvsPAK2022 Salute @imVkohli Have lost my voice screaming!!!”

Lyricist Javed Akhtar took to Twitter and wrote what many people felt today: “Virat tum ko saat khoon maaf, thank you so much. Jeetay raho (All your sins are forgiven, long live).”

Riteish Deshmukh reacted like a typical India fan: “Aaj toh hum World Cup hi jeet gaye @imVkohli Jai Hind (Today, we have won the World Cup. Jai Hind).”

Virat Kohli’s standout knock of 82 runs in 53 balls has made him the toast of the nation.

India was chasing a target of 160 runs set by Pakistan, who batted first in the match. The Men in Blue lost four wickets with just 40 runs on the scoreboard. Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya then pulled off a partnership of 113 runs.

Virat, who got emotional after the match, called the innings the best one in his T20 career.





