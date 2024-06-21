Home

‘Double Engine Modi-Shah Betrayed Assam’, Congress Charges BJP Governments Over State’s Flood Situation

The flood conditions in Assam continued to be severe on Friday, affecting over four hundred thousand individuals across various districts.

Nagaon district, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Hitting out hard at the BJP over flood management in Assam, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday claimed that people of the state have been squarely betrayed by the “double engine Modi-Shah” promise of making Assam flood-free.

The flood conditions in Assam continued to be severe on Friday, affecting over four hundred thousand individuals across various districts, according to officials. Major rivers such as Kopili, Barak, and Kushiyara were reported to be flowing above the danger mark until Thursday evening.

“The flood situation in Assam is grim. Lakhs of people are affected in 15 districts and 36 people have lost their lives, till now. Congress party stands in solidarity with the people of Assam. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims,” Kharge said in a post on X.

“We expect the Modi government and Assam government to provide prompt assistance, relief and compensation to the affected people. People of the state have been squarely betrayed by the ‘double engine’ Modi-Shah promise of making Assam — ‘a flood free state’,” he said.

“In the past 10 years, on every issue, Modi government has only indulged in the politics of lies, deceit and treachery! India suffers due to the BJP,” the Congress chief said.

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged the Assam government to speed up relief and rescue operations for the flood-affected people in the state and also provide compensation to the families of the deceased.

In a post on X, Priyanka said there are reports of floods in Assam which have badly disrupted life.

“The news of 36 people dying in this disaster so far is saddening. Several lakh people in 19 districts of the state are affected by the floods. It is an appeal to the state government to speed up relief and rescue operations for the flood-affected people and also provide compensation to the families of the deceased,” said the Congress general secretary.

“I appeal to Congress workers and leaders to help the affected people in every possible way,” she said.

Over four hundred thousand individuals across 19 districts, Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Darrang, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tamulpur, and Udalguri continue to suffer due to flooding, officials reported.

(With PTI inputs)












