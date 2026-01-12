Home

News

Delhi Pollution: Double trouble grips capital as poor AQI, yellow alert issued for dense fog, cold wave

Delhi Pollution: Residents of Delhi breathed slightly fresher air on Monday as powerful winds on Sunday evening swept away pollution.

Delhi Pollution: Double trouble grips capital as ‘poor’ AQI, yellow alert issued for dense fog, cold wave

Delhi Pollution: Area-Wise AQI

#WATCH | Delhi: A thin layer of fog blankets the Dhaula Kuan area as the cold wave continues in the National Capital. pic.twitter.com/3YxNQ1y7B5 — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2026

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Delhi Weather

Cold Wave Warning

Strong winds on Sunday evening swept away the smog, decreasing the pollution levels. The overall AQI settled at 291 on Sunday, marking a drop of 55 points compared to Saturday. However, the air quality remained in the poor category on Monday morning. According to data released by the Air Quality Early Warning System, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 293 this morning. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) stated that toxic air is expected to wreak havoc in the capital city again on Wednesday, as the wind speed is expected to slow down.Alipur recorded an AQI of 263, while Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 329, Ashok Vihar recorded 302, Aya Nagar recorded 239, Bawana recorded 310, Burari recorded 245, and the Chandni Chowk area recorded 336. An AQI of 339 was recorded in the DTU area, 324 in Dwarka Sector-8, 221 in IGI Airport T3, 296 in ITO, 327 in Jahangirpuri, 248 in Lodhi Road, 339 in Mundka, 257 in Najafgarh, 270 in Narela, 311 in Punjabi Bagh, 329 in RK Puram, 308 in Rohini, 304 in Sonia Vihar, 311 in Vivek Vihar, and 312 in Wazirpur.Delhi’s Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius on Sunday night, lowest in 13 years. Another area Ayanagar witnessed 2.9 degrees Celsius. the weather department has issued a yellow alert for cold wave for Monday, stating that the cold wave conditions to persist until Tuesday. Temperatures may fall further in several areas.According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), extreme cold wave conditions are expected to continue for the next few days in parts of North India, including Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana And Uttar Pradesh. IMD has also warned of severe cold wave conditions in isolated parts. Bathinda became the coldest place in Punjab with 1.6 degrees Celsius. Hilly areas like Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand witnessed temperatures below zero degrees Celsius. The temperature plunged to the freezing point in Punjab and Haryana. Rajasthan also witnessed severe cold wave conditions in isolated places. Dense Fog Warning The weather department stated that dense to very dense fog is very likely during the morning hours over parts of North India, specially in Bihar. The dense fog reduces the visibility on roads, increasing the risk of mishaps. Railway and airport operations have also been affected by the fog.