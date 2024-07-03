Dr. Bhagyashree Patil Honoured with Late Vasantrao Naik Award from CM Eknath Shinde

On the occasion of the 111th birth anniversary of Maharashtras former Chief Minister, Late Vasantrao Naik and Krishi Din, Dr. Bhagyashree Prasad Patil (Managing Director – Rise N Shine Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Pune) was awarded this years ‘Vasantrao Naik Award‘ by Maharashtras Chief Minister, Mr. Eknath Shinde, on behalf of the Vasantrao Naik Agricultural Research and Rural Development Foundation. She was specially honored for her significant contributions to modern floriculture.

The award ceremony was graced by the presence of Maharashtras Chief Minister, Mr. Eknath Shinde; the honorable guest – Maharashtra Agriculture Minister, Mr. Dhananjay Munde and special guest – Dr. Prashant kumar Gulabrao Patil, Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth, among other dignitaries. The Foundations Chairman, Dr. Rajendra Barwale, President of Vasantrao Naik Krushi Sanshodhan and Gramin Vikas Pratishtan, Mumbai, welcomed the dignitaries and introduced the program. This event took place at Yashwantrao Chavan Center, Mumbai. “The experimental and innovative ideas of Dr. Bhagyashree Patil have given a new direction to the farmers of Maharashtra. Her work has ushered in a new era in agriculture,” said Eknath Shinde. He highlighted the importance of innovative initiatives in the agricultural sector and Dr. Bhagyashree Patil was said to be an inspirational example for all. According to him, “Using new ideas in agriculture is the need of the day and Dr. Bhagyashree Patil has proved that with the right approach and hard work, big gains can be achieved.”

During the event, the Agriculture Minister of Maharashtra, Mr. Dhananjay Munde, also spoke at the award distribution ceremony. He said, “Due to Dr. Bhagyashree Patils modern and innovative methods, progress has been made in the field of floriculture. Her contribution has become an inspiration for farmers as well as future generations.”

“Receiving this agricultural award is a blessing from former Chief Minister, Late Vasantrao Naik, who dedicated his entire life to the welfare of farmers and the agricultural sector, and achieved remarkable milestones in the agro-industrial field. Todays honour is an inspiration for my future endeavours. My husband, Dr. P. D. Patil and my family, along with all well-wishers of Rise N Shine Biotech Pvt. Ltd., have played a crucial role in this success,” said Dr. Bhagyashree Patil, expressing her gratitude. She further stated, “For the development of the agricultural sector, adopting modern technology, innovative ideas, skills, comprehensive research, excellent planning and management will accelerate agricultural production. Smart agriculture will help enrich the agricultural business. Modern agriculture will empower the nations building.“

Dr. Bhagyashree Patil has successfully implemented the “Grow in India“campaign, making economic upliftment accessible for numerous small farmers. She has employed over 95% women in her business to promote self-reliance among rural women. Additionally, she has empowered many women through womens self-help groups.

Dr. Bhagyashree Patil established Rise N Shine Biotech Pvt. Ltd. with the aim of promoting technology-based modern agriculture and advancing agricultural research and development. She serves as the Managing Director of this company. Through the company, she has provided free guidance to farmers across the country, contributing to agricultural welfare. Inspired by her work, farmers are increasingly adopting modern farming practices.

In floriculture, the company focuses on various flower varieties such as Gerbera, Carnation, Orchid, Spathiphyllum, Cordyline, Alpinia, Perennials, Limonium, Gypsophila, Limonium, Hydrangea, and nursery varieties including Anthurium, Guzmania, Poinsettia, Kalanchoe, Chrysanthemum, Phalaenopsis. In fruit cultivation, the company emphasizes modern farming techniques for Banana (Grand Naine, Yelakki, and Red Banana), Pineapple, Strawberry and Blue Java (Blue Banana).

Besides empowering farmers and women, Dr. Bhagyashree Patil also serves as the Pro-Chancellor of Dr. D. Y Patil Vidyapeeth, Pimpri, Pune. She is recognized as an influential woman leader in the education sector. She has left her mark in modern agriculture, women empowerment and education.

Dr. P. D. Patil, Chancellor of Dr. D. Y Patil Vidyapeeth, Pimpri, Pune congratulated Dr. Bhagyashree Patil on receiving this agricultural honour. He added that this recognition would encourage her future endeavours and wished her success in her future journey.