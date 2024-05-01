Dr. Bina Modi Felicitated by Hon’ble Vice President of India for Contributions to SILF

Dr. Bina Modi, Chairperson and Managing Director of Modi Enterprises – KK Modi Group, was honoured by the esteemed Vice President of India, Sh. Jagdeep Dhankar, for her ‘Outstanding Contribution to the cause of Corporate Social Responsibility’. The event marked the inauguration of the new building for the Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF), with the Vice President gracing the occasion as the chief guest.

L-R: Dr. Sudesh Dhankar, Hon’ble Vice President of India Sh. Jagdeep Dhankar, Dr. Bina Modi, Mr. Jyoti Sagar and Mr. Lalit Bhasin

Expressing her gratitude for the felicitation, Dr Bina Modi remarked, “Im truly humbled to receive this recognition from the honourable Vice President of our country. Corporate Social Responsibility has been a way of life for all KK Modi Group companies since long before they became compliance. Leading the CSR initiatives of our group companies, whether its uplifting vulnerable farmer communities in Andhra Pradesh or supporting the education of young girls through initiatives like Khushi, brings me immense pleasure and purpose. I see this commitment towards unhindered empowerment of entities in SILF as well.”

Dr. Modi further added, “It is my pleasure to support SILF in their mission and vision of being responsible towards the citizens of our country. I am aligned with their objectives and will continue to extend my support to them in every possible manner.”

Dr. Modi has been actively engaged in various Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives aimed at uplifting communities and fostering sustainable development. Since 2015, she has been supporting the marginalized farmer community in Andhra Pradesh through multifaceted interventions. These initiatives encompass healthcare provisions, access to clean drinking water via RO water plants, ecological balance through extensive plantations and biodiversity parks, and empowerment of farmers through increased training and education on sustainable agricultural practices. Additionally, the after-school programs have been implemented to ensure children stay in school and are shielded from child labour. Water conservation efforts, including the construction of check-dams, farm ponds, and de-siltation, have also been prioritized.

Furthermore, Project Khushi, conceived by Dr. Bina Modi, aims to empower rural girls nationwide by sponsoring their education or vocational aspirations. Currently supporting deserving girls in Maharashtra, Project Khushi seeks to extend its reach across other regions.

This recognition adds another feather to Dr. Bina Modi’s hat of being a responsible business leader with accolades like Women Empowerment in Leadership, Outstanding Businesswoman of the Year, Most Inspiring Woman in Business, and Women Transforming India among many others.

For more information, please contact harmanjit@godfreyphillips.co.in.