Renowned Indian radiologist and imaging pioneer Dr. Harsh Mahajan engaged with Kolkata’s radiology community at the UAcademy Case-Based Hands-On MSK Course (MR & CT) hosted at Suraksha Diagnostic Limited (“Suraksha Clinic and Diagnostics”). The session focused on the latest advancements in musculoskeletal imaging and underscored the growing importance of MRI and CT in the accurate diagnosis of ligament injuries, fractures, and complex joint conditions. Dr. Mahajan emphasised that precise interpretation and optimised scanning protocols are essential to delivering effective, patient-centric care. Dr. Harsh Mahajan, Founder of Mahajan Imaging, New Delhi, and former President of the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association (IRIA), currently serves as the Director of Nuclear Medicine and Bone Densitometry at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. A Padma Shri awardee, he has also held prestigious roles as Honorary Radiologist to the President of India and Honorary Consultant to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Widely acknowledged as a leading authority in diagnostic imaging, Dr. Mahajan has played a pivotal role in shaping modern imaging practices in India. During the workshop, Dr. Mahajan led a dedicated session on “Excellence in MSK Imaging”, sharing real-world clinical insights, advanced diagnostic strategies, and best practices through an interactive, case-based, hands-on format. The workshop forms part of the UAcademy Learning Centre, a newly launched initiative developed in collaboration with Suraksha Clinic and Diagnostics, United Imaging, and Medika Bazaar. Representatives from Suraksha Clinic and Diagnostics and United Imaging highlighted that the learning centre will offer structured three-day courses designed to upskill radiologists and technical teams through continuous, practice-oriented training. The three-day hands-on program also featured expert sessions by eminent radiologists and imaging professionals, including Dr. V. N. Varaprasad, Dr. Chaitali Parekh, Dr. Srijita Ghosh, Dr. Hirak Ray Choudhury, Dr. Sudipta Sarkar, Dr. Ankur Shah, Dr. Dipankar Das, Dr. Akash Gandhamal, and Dr. Krishanu Saha. Following a structured, case-based approach, the program enabled participants to strengthen practical competencies and enhance clinical decision-making in musculoskeletal imaging. Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Somnath Chatterjee, Chairman and Joint Managing Director, Suraksha Clinic and Diagnostics, said, “At Suraksha Clinic and Diagnostics, we are committed to advancing diagnostic excellence through meaningful clinical engagement. Dr. Harsh Mahajan’s session on excellence in MSK imaging strongly reflected this vision, combining advanced imaging perspectives with hands-on insights. Such initiatives empower radiology professionals to improve reporting accuracy, adopt best practices, and remain aligned with evolving diagnostic standards.” Through its association with the UAcademy Learning Centre, Suraksha Clinic and Diagnostics continues to strengthen its focus on continuous medical education and diagnostic innovation. By supporting expert-led training programs, hands-on learning, and collaborative knowledge-sharing platforms, the organisation aims to equip radiologists and technical teams with updated skills and practical expertise, reinforcing its commitment to quality-driven, future-ready healthcare. About Suraksha Clinic and Diagnostics Established in 1992, Suraksha Clinic and Diagnostics is one of Eastern India’s leading diagnostic providers and today ranks as the third largest diagnostic brand in India across both pathology and non-pathology services. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of over 2,300 diagnostic tests spanning pathology, radiology, and medical consultancy services, Suraksha Clinic and Diagnostics has built a strong reputation for trust and clinical excellence. The organisation operates a central reference laboratory, nearly eight satellite laboratories, 65 advanced diagnostic outlets across four states, and approximately 166 sample collection centres across West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, and Meghalaya. Suraksha Clinic and Diagnostics’ commitment to technological advancement is reflected in its adoption of AI-enabled smart laboratories and digital platforms, streamlining operations and enhancing patient care. Backed by cutting-edge technology and expert medical teams, Suraksha Clinic and Diagnostics ensures that high-quality, reliable, and accurate diagnostic services are accessible to millions, reaffirming its mission of excellence in healthcare delivery.