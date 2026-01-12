Renowned Therapist, Mental Health Leader and Expert Witness Who Secured $8M in Care for Exploited Guests of Talk, Court & Reality Shows Pulls Back the Curtain on the Industry’s “Malignant Narcissism” NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — This Wednesday, January 14, ABC Network premieres the highly anticipated three-part Prime Time series, “Dirty Talk.” At the center of this exposé is Dr. Jamie Huysman, a licensed therapist who spent two decades as the “lonesome cowboy” clinician inside the volatile world of Talk Television. Dr. Huysman is now calling on news journalists, podcasters, and influencers to join a critical conversation about the legacy of “STARs”—Survivors of Toxic Abusive Relationships—and the predatory industry that turned human suffering into a global spectacle.The Architecture of Exploitation In “Dirty Talk,” Dr. Huysman reflects on his 20-year journey navigating a “daily warzone” orchestrated by global entertainment titans. He describes an industry acting as a collective malignant narcissist, following a ruthless cycle:
ABOUT DR. JAMIE HUYSMAN: Dr. Jamie Huysman is a renowned clinician, author, and advocate. For 30 years, he has been a leading voice in the treatment of high conflict relationships, addiction and trauma. As the founder of STAR Network Foundation, he provides resources and healing for survivors of toxic abusive relationships worldwide through a powerful worldwide trauma informed Fellowship called TAR Anon.. WEB AND SOCIAL LINKS: Media Contact:
Jamie Huysman, PsyD, LCSW
[email protected]
+1 305 303 4000 SOURCE Star Network
- The Prop Up: Identifying individuals in acute mental health crises.
- The Display: Fueling traumatic “hell” under studio lights for ratings.
- The Disposal: Discarding guests once the cameras stopped rolling, leaving a trail of relapses and broken families.
- The psychological mechanics of “Talk TV” and its lasting impact on culture.
- Behind-the-scenes insights from the Dirty Talk series.
- The birth of STAR Network Foundation and modern recovery from narcissistic abuse.
- His role as the “expert witness” who took on the titans of television.
