Dr. MGR University Hosts ‘The Pinnacle 2024’ – Honours Achievers in Health and Hospitality; Recognizes Winners of Incredible Chefs Challenge

Dr. MGR Educational and Research Institute (Deemed to be University) proudly hosted ‘The Pinnacle 2024‘, a resplendent event honouring the remarkable achievements of its students and esteemed professionals in the realm of hospitality and culinary arts. The grand affair, held at the esteemed Incredible Chefs Challenge 2024, underscored a commitment to excellence and innovation within the industry. The event also served as a grand awards ceremony honouring exceptional individuals in health, education, food safety and entrepreneurship in the field of hospitality and tourism.

(L-R) Dr C B Palanivelu, Registrar; Dr G Gopalakrishnan, Provost; Chef Nalan Shine; Dr Prabhu, Jt Registrar; Er ACS Arun Kumar, President; Dr S Geethalakshmi, VC; Zubin Mehta, Uniforms Unlimited

Highlights of the Splendid Event

The morning commenced with the signing of a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Dr. MGR University and Advantage Foods Private Ltd. This landmark agreement heralds a new era of collaboration in culinary innovation, training, and food safety. In a dazzling display of creativity and vision, the University also unveiled its new uniforms for Hotel Management and Culinary Arts students, masterfully designed by the renowned Uniforms Unlimited of Mumbai. Adding to the grandeur was the launch of Fitnoush Club by the Department of Food Science, Nutrition, and Dietetics. This pioneering initiative promises to foster holistic student development and promote community health through an array of activities including industrial visits, workshops, and outreach programs.

Celebrating Distinction

The ceremony celebrated the exceptional accomplishments of 42 medal-winning Hotel Management students who triumphed in the prestigious National competition, earning Gold, Silver and Bronze medals. Over 20 esteemed teaching staff were honoured for their unwavering dedication and support in nurturing the talent of these students.

The event was graced by the illustrious presence of Founder Chancellor Prof. Dr. A.C. Shanmugam and President Er. A.C.S Arun Kumar. Distinguished university officials, including Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. S. Geethalakshmi, Provost Prof. Dr. G. Gopalakrishnan, Rector – Research and Development Prof. Dr. D. Viswanathan, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. M. Ravichandran, Registrar Prof. Dr. C.B. Palanivelu, and Executive Director, Legal, Dr. Kothandam, joined the celebration alongside faculty, staff, and students.

Honouring Industry Luminaries

The events spotlight shone brightly on the industry’s finest:

Mr. Tarun Mahadevan, Director of Advantage Foods Pvt Ltd, was awarded the Dr. MGR Golden Whisk Award 2024, recognizing his transformative impact on the culinary industry.

Chef Nalan Shine of Nalan Culinary Academy & Hospitality received the Dr. MGR Culinary Maestro Award 2024 for his ingenious fusion of traditional Kerala cuisine with contemporary flair.

Dr. M. Jegadish Chandra Bose, District Designated Officer – Food Safety Wing, Tamil Nadu, was honoured with the Dr. MGR Excellence in Food Safety Award 2024 for his pivotal contributions to public health and food safety.

Dr. Vijay Shree, Head and Chief Clinical Dietitian at MGM Healthcare, was celebrated with the Dr. MGR Health Champion Award 2024 for her extensive work in clinical nutrition.

Prof. Dr. R. Kannan, Professor & Director at Madurai Kamaraj University, received the Dr. MGR Educational Leadership in Hospitality and Tourism Award 2024 for his exceptional career in hospitality and tourism education.

Mr. Zubin Mehta, Director of Uniforms Unlimited, was also honoured for his collaboration with the University,

A Tribute to Excellence:

The prestigious awards were presented with specially crafted medallions by Celestial, renowned creators of the medals for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Each awardee received a distinguished medal and certificate, commemorating their exceptional achievements and contributions.

The two-hour Launch and Awards Ceremony, orchestrated with grandiosity by Joint Registrar, H&S, Ph-II, Prof. M. Prabu, was met with high acclaim from the teaching and student fraternity.

‘The Pinnacle 2024’ stands as a testament to the commitment to excellence and innovation that defines Dr. MGR Educational and Research Institute.

Dr. MGR Educational & Research Institute (Deemed to be University) has been the recipient of the Awards, recently

“Outstanding Hotel Management Institute of The Year 2023” from THE ACADEMIC INSIGHTS, is an independent information web portal and a monthly magazine

“India’s Leading Hotel Management Institutes of the Year-2024”, from the Magazine “KNOWLEDGE REVIEW”, Education, Innovation and Success

The Awards received consecutively for two years in succession turns the attention of the industry towards the institution, their facility and the performance of the students graduating each year.

The award of the FSSAI – Five Star Rating Certificate in Hygiene repositions the institutional status and the image. The institution, thus, sets an unprecedented benchmark, elevating its standards to new and illustrious heights for the future.

For more details, please visit: drmgrihmindia.com.