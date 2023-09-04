Dr. Navneet Agrawal of BeatO Bags Prestigious National Diabetologist of the Year Award

Dr Navneet Agrawal Chief Clinical Officer of BeatO, was awarded the ‘Diabetologist of the Year (National Winner)-2023’ for his exceptional medical service and dedication to the cause of improving the lives of people with diabetes. The award, presented by ET Healthcare Awards, recognizes Dr. Agarwals unwavering commitment and contribution to improving diabetes management and the lives of lakhs of Indians dealing with the condition.

Dr. Navneet Agrawal, Chief Clinical Officer – BeatO, wins Best Diabetologist Award (National)

Dr Navneet Agrawal is the Chief Clinical Officer at BeatO – a full stack digital platform for diabetes control and management. He leads the entire medical operations and medical affairs team, comprising an esteemed panel of doctors and expert coaches and dietitians at BeatO. Dr Agrawal, MD, PhD, FCCP, FIACM, has had an outstanding career spanning more than 22 years in diabetes treatment. His extensive knowledge, expertise and experience has changed the course of diabetes care and seen him publish more than 100 research papers in different national and international journals.

Today 11.4% of Indias population or 101 million people are living with diabetes. Whereas 15.3% of the population or an additional 136 million people are pre-diabetic. In an effort to reduce complications and average HbA1c levels for people with diabetes, under his guidance a Diabetes Care Program was designed. This program has been subjected to clinical studies and its results were accepted by the top medical international journal and published in Diabetes, a journal of the American Diabetes Association (ADA) in June 2023. The study showed a reduction of 2.16% (p < 0.0001) of HbA1c (average blood glucose level for the last 3 months) in the people with diabetes who participated in the study. The study verified that the people enrolled in the program were able to reduce their mean Fasting Blood Glucose by 38 mg/dL, Preprandial Blood Glucose by 37 mg/dL and HbA1c by 2.16% at the end of 3 months.

These parameters are critical for people with diabetes who want to control their condition effectively and avoid long term complications to the heart, kidney and eyes that arise from it.

During his long years of clinical practice, he did various surveys on knowledge, attitude, and practices among people with diabetes which were published and narrowed in on the core problems regarding diabetes management. Realising that most of the patients experience either one or a combination of the following three problems 1) Awareness 2) Accessibility 3) Affordability, Dr Agrawal made it his mission in life to reduce the burden of diabetes and make a meaningful difference in the lives of millions of Indians.

Understanding the gaps in the healthcare ecosystem due to his rich experience at the grassroots, he realised that to alleviate the problems of Indias teeming millions he will have to extend his services into the phygital domain and use technology as an effective tool and therefore he joined hands with BeatO to ensure that a cost effective, easily accessible mode of diabetes management can be made available for the people who most need it.

Dr Agrawal has been focussed on all aspects of patient care. With more than hundred thousand patients treated under his care at Gwalior center (serving the Chambal region in Madhya Pradesh), he is a key opinion leader for all matters related to diabetes – from treatment protocols to follow up care, from pharmacologic intervention to lifestyle modification.

For his exemplary efforts, he has been previously awarded the renowned ‘The Healthcare Excellence Award for Improving Affordable Access to Diabetes Care’ by the Dainik Bhaskar group in 2022, The Times of India ‘Health Icon Award’ 2017 and ‘Diabetes India Awareness Initiative Award’ in 2015 by Sh. K.M Rosiah, Hon’ble Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

He is a distinguished speaker at National and International platforms for diabetes and metabolic diseases.

Dr Agrawal has been very enthusiastic about clinical research as well. He has written more than hundred articles in peer reviewed national and international journals of repute. A number of his articles have been published in the most renowned scientific journals pertaining to Diabetes – American Diabetes Association (ADA) journal and International Diabetes Foundation (IDF) to name a few. He has also been associated as a principal investigator in more than twenty clinical trials ranging from Phase II to Phase IV.

Under the leadership of Dr Agarwal as Chief Clinical Officer, BeatOs Diabetes Care Programs, has received many awards and numerous recognitions. Using his rich experience and professional expertise, he has treated more than one lakh patients from every corner of the country, including those in tier 2, 3 and 4 cities. He has also trained more than 300 diabetes educators, to help people with diabetes lead a more fulfilling life.

Speaking after receiving the prestigious award Dr. Navneet Agarwal said, “I am deeply grateful and humbled to have been awarded the prestigious (National) Diabetologist of the Year by ET Healthcare Awards. The award does not belong to me alone but to all those who have been a part of my medical journey. This recognition will motivate me to do more in the field and help more people with diabetes to manage their lives better.”

The ET Healthcare Awards recognizes and acknowledges the extraordinary contributions of the leaders and contributors in the different areas of healthcare. The awards are presented under various categories like diagnostics, hospitals, HealthTech, and individual doctors from across the country.

The Diabetologist of the Year award underscores Dr Agarwals exemplary contributions and BeatOs commitment and mission to transform diabetes care in India. His profound impact on patients and his relentless pursuit of excellence has set a benchmark for health practitioners across the country.

About BeatO

BeatO is a digital platform that provides clinically proven, comprehensive diabetes care programs to prevent, control, and reverse diabetes under the guidance of experts. The outcomes of BeatO’s Diabetes Care Programs have been published by International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and American Diabetes Association (ADA). BeatO’s glucometers work in unison with the BeatO App and a team of credible experts – top doctors, health coaches and nutritionists. Their AI-powered App also provides personalised insights and real-time data-driven care through its experts. It is a one-stop solution for all your daily diabetes needs, such as lab tests, medicines, and diabetes-friendly food, among other products.

