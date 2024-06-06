Dr. Polisetty Inks Pact with UK’s Oldest College of Ayurveda for Strategic Collaboration

In a significant collaboration expected to propel India’s traditional Ayurvedic knowledge to the global stage, Dr Ravishankar Polisetty, the pioneer of Poly Scientific Ayurveda (PSA), has signed an MoU to acquire a majority stake in the British College of Ayurveda (BCA) in the UK. Institute of Polyscientific Ayurveda (IPSA) – a division of Dr Polisetty’s Sai Ganga Panakeia Private Ltd. will introduce innovative courses in poly scientific Ayurveda at BCA, UK’s oldest Ayurveda College.

L to R – Dr. Mauroof Athique, Dr. Ravishankar Polisetty, and Dr. Shanta Godagama

“Poly Scientific Ayurveda, which integrates latest technologies and modern medicine with the ancient Indian wisdom of Ayurveda and lifestyle variables, has the potential to become one of the most effective solutions for holistic healthcare. This new partnership will unite leading Ayurvedic experts from the UK and India to strengthen advancements in PSA and help its benefits reach a wider group of people,” says Dr. Polisetty.

This strategic collaboration aims to introduce courses on Poly Scientific Ayurveda, providing advanced training to the institution, the premier educator for individuals seeking to make a difference in the world through a career restoring the natural balance of body, mind and spirit with the wisdom of Ayurveda in the UK. The initiative is set to bridge the distance between ancient Ayurvedic principles and modern medicine as well as provide holistic care for end-stage disease patients. The alliance with BCA will also facilitate the global propagation of PSA knowledge, providing modern and alternative medical practitioners with comprehensive skills to improve patient care.

Dr. Polisetty says that the fusion of Ayurveda and allopathy offers enhanced treatment options and outcomes, particularly for patients with end-stage diseases. “Our alliance with BCA will strengthen IPSA’s educational programs and provide modern and alternative medical practitioners with a wide range of skills. PSA will also create a new breed of doctors who treat end-stage diseases more effectively,” adds Dr. Polisetty.

The MoU was signed between Dr. Polisetty and the representatives of BCA, Dr. Mauroof Athique and Dr. Shanta Godagama in the presence of Amarjit Bhamra, Secretariat of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Traditional Sciences in the UK Parliament.

Poly Scientific Ayurveda, a translational research-based approach, applies modern research methodologies to validate and translate traditional Ayurvedic knowledge. Dr. Polisetty, known for his groundbreaking 32 years of research in Ayurveda, has identified crucial biomarkers such as Vata, Pitta, and Kapha as the base for personalising allopathic and Ayurvedic treatments. He is a trailblazer in the creation of an AI and ML-based IoT platform for integrative healthcare technology.