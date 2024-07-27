The pioneer of Poly Scientific Ayurveda (PSA), Dr Ravishankar Polisetty unveiled his revolutionary invention, Docture-Poly™ for first adopters during a special event on July 25th 2024. Docture-Poly™ resembles an oximeter and can assess an individual’s doshas by collecting biological signals via their fingerprint. This path-breaking device utilises the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda and combines it with futuristic technology to signal a new era in the realm of personalisation healthcare.

Dr Ravishankar Polisetty unveils a sneak peek of the innovative Docture-Poly™ device for first adopters in Hyderabad

“It was a thrilling experience to present the innovative Docture-Poly™ device to a select audience, who will be among the first to experience its benefits. They were curious to know about the technology that powers this invention and sets it apart from other health devices. They were surprised to discover that Docture-Poly™ is a first-of-its-kind health monitoring invention that delves deep into Ayurveda while employing algorithm-driven analytics. They keenly observed how it not only assesses the dosha imbalance of an individual but also generates personalised dietary, herbal and lifestyle recommendations for better health outcomes,” says Dr Polisetty.

Dr Polisetty also elucidated for more clarity how the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of a person is governed by three fundamental energies or doshas – Vata, Pitta, and Kapha (VPK). He then explained how Docture-Poly™ assesses an individual’s VPK balance and transmits the data via a Bluetooth device to the app. The data is then analysed using Python and advanced AI algorithms on Dr Polisetty’s Sai Ganga Panakeia (SGP) Clinic’s proprietary servers. Based on the assessment, the reports, along with a customised regimen are then sent back to the user’s smartphone.

After learning in detail about Docture-Poly,™ the attendees at the event also got an opportunity to experience it closely and learn more about its functionality. The event was a prelude to the official release and wider distribution plans that Sai Ganga Panakeia is preparing for the Docture-Poly™ device in the coming months.

Website: saigangapanakeia.in.