COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Dr. Sandeep Palakodeti, MD, MPH, announced the release of his book, The Ultimate Asset, launching January 22. Drawing on over two decades of experience in executive healthcare leadership and medical research, The Ultimate Asset provides a practical playbook for sustaining energy, clarity, and physical capability through midlife and beyond.Dr. Palakodeti challenges prevailing assumptions about aging by urging readers to treat health as a system rather than a lifestyle add-on. He frames health choices as strategic decisions that produce measurable performance outcomes. “When you approach health the same way you would building a business or creating wealth, you can set measurable goals, break them into steps, and assess risk,” said author Dr. Palakodeti. “In my work, I’ve seen that investing in health like any long-term commitment turns midlife into an opportunity for optimization rather than a point of resignation.” Inspired by Dr. Palakodeti’s work with high-performing professionals at his precision medicine practice, Velocity Health, The Ultimate Asset presents a practical blueprint for applying personalized, preventative strategies to sustain long-term vitality. “Modern healthcare isn’t broken because it lacks technology; it’s broken because it lost sight of the human it’s meant to serve,” said Morgan Koth, Chief Operating Officer of Velocity Health. “The Ultimate Asset translates complex medicine into actionable insight grounded in empathy for the people behind the data. It reflects how we believe healthcare should work today: personal, proactive, and human, and where it must go in the future.” About The Ultimate Asset
Author photo: Click here Dr. Palakodeti is available for interviews upon request. Media Contact
Amanda Fields
Media Relations
[email protected]
(732) 519-2125 SOURCE Velocity Health
- Who it’s for: High-performing adults navigating midlife who want to maintain energy, clarity, and strength
- What it provides: How to apply medically grounded, personalized strategies to sustain energy, focus, and functional capacity
- Key themes: Precision medicine, performance frameworks, midlife as a strategic inflection point, and longevity as a long-term investment
