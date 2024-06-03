Home

News

Dr Subhash Chandra Urges All To Stand Against Threats To Press Freedom

Zee Media Group Chairma Dr Subhash Chandra said that free and independent media is crucial for the health of the country in terms of it’s economy, social structure and protection of weaker sections of society.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Dr Subhash Chandra said media is now facing increasing pressure from the governing class.

New Delhi: Zee Media Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra said that media, which is considered as the fourth pillar of democracy, is now facing increasing pressure from the governing class, whether the legislature, executive, corporates and more. “There are structured attempts by them to align the media in order to achieve their agenda. Governments exert pressure on media through advertising influence or use of state machinery to threaten so that the press can be prevented from publishing factual information,” Dr Chandra said here on Monday, while addressing media.

“There are structured attempts by them to align the media in order to achieve their agenda. Governments exert pressure on media through advertising influence or use of state machinery to threaten so that the press can be prevented from publishing factual information,” Dr Chandra stated while addressing media.

Dr Chandra also shared an incident of “government suppression of media’s independence” and added that free and independent media is crucial for the health of the country in terms of it’s economy, the social structure, protection of weaker people of society, reduction of corruption and finally the democracy.

“I and my team are ready to pay a price or face any consequences, to keep fulfilling our ‘Dharma’ towards our readers/viewers,” he stated.

Dr Chandra further added that he would like to reinforce Zee Media’s Commitment towards strengthening the Fourth Estate. “Zee Media has always aimed to set an example for other media organizations through its work practices and core values. Key pointers that highlight its commitment include boldly inform about the truth to the government and intensify their focus on public issues, whether or not they are seen as government criticism.

He went on to say that Zee Media’s flagship channel – Zee News, recently faced an alarming incident of the governmental suppression of media’s independence.

“On 23rd May, 2024 an interview of Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal was conducted by a senior journalist of Zee News. Post the interview, the independent editorial team at Zee Media decided not to telecast it, keeping in mind some objectionable content in the interaction. Some portions of the interview were telecasted as well but the spokesperson of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) kept insisting that Zee News must publish the entire interview else it will face consequences like withdrawal of advertising (which was substantial on a monthly basis) by Punjab Government at the least.

He said, “I discovered soon that the Government of Punjab forced a black out across the state, leveraging a monopoly of a particular Multiple System Operator (MSO). The black out was forced, not only for Zee News, but also for Zee PHH & Zee Delhi NCR. The state government also extended the blackout of Zee Entertainment channels. To add further AAP withdrew all the spokespersons from participating in debates held by Zee Media’s news channels.”

What disappoints Dr Chandra is that unfortunately none of the other News networks raised any voice. “Zee group neither could provide true news nor it could entertain it’s loyal viewers of Punjab for good 8 days,” he said.

He said the Zee Media group fought this battle independently and got the channels restored by seeking justice through a legal approach.

“This is a real time and live example of political parties suppressing us as a fourth state. Today it is Zee, while tomorrow it can be any other news channel, news publication or platform.







