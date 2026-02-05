HOUSTON

Feb. 5, 2026



The Dräger AirBoss SCBA — certified to NFPA 1970:2025 — delivers next-generation protection with enhanced ergonomics, streamlined controls, and high-visibility indicators designed for the demands of the modern American fire ground.



Ergonomic “floating” waist belt keeps weight on the hips for better movement and balance

High-visibility indicators and reflective surfaces support quick accountability in smoke-filled environments

Muscle-memory flexibility — left or right regulator and gauge placement based on department preference

Non-indexing regulator insertion for fast sealing under pressure

Rapid, tool-less disassembly simplifying cleaning in minutes rather than hours

