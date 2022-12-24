DRDO CEPTAM 10 Tier 1 Admit Card 2022 Released at drdo.gov.in; Direct Link, Exam Date Here
DRDO CEPTAM Tier 1 Admit Card 2022: Candidates can download the DRDO Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.
DRDO CEPTAM Tier 1 Admit Card 2022: The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) has released the admit card for the Technician-A (TECH-A) examination, today, December 24, 2022. Candidates can download the DRDO Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in. To download the DRDO CEPTAM Tech A Exam admit card, a candidate needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth/ password.
DRDO CEPTAM 10 STA-B Exam dates
The DRDO CEPTAM Tier I or CBT examination will be held between January 6 to January 11, 2023. Meanwhile, CEPTAM-10/DRTC STA-B Tier-II (CBT) examination will be conducted on January 12, 2023.
Important Dates
|Commencement of Admit Card Download
|23 – 12 – 2022
|Closure of Admit Card Download
|11 – 01 – 2023
How to Download DRDO CEPTAM Tier 1 Admit Card 2022?
- Visit the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “DRDO Recruitment [CEPTAM Notice Board].”
- Click on the link that reads, “Click here to view/download the admit card for Tier-I (CBT) for Tech-A.”
- You will be directed to a new webpage.
- Enter the login credentials such as the application number and date of birth/ password.
- Your DRDO CEPTAM Tier 1 Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
Candidates are advised to track the official website of DRDO for the latest updates.