Big Update: DRDO hands over AHSP of P-7 Parachute System to DGQA, Defense ministry says…

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA) has been handed over the Authority Holding Sealed Particulars (AHSP) of the P-7 Parachute System by a key DRDO laboratory. The AHSP of the P-7 Parachute System has been handed over to the DGQA by the Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE), Agra.

In a statement, the defense ministry said that the Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat handed over the AHSP at a ceremony held at the DRDO Bhawan.

“ADRDE has successfully designed, developed and qualified the P-7 Parachute System. Gliders India Limited (Ordnance Parachute Factory), GIL (OPF), Kanpur has fabricated the parachute system, which is capable of safely dropping payloads of up to 9.5 tonne from IL-76 aircraft at an altitude of up to 4 km,” a statement issued by the ministry said.

“The Indian Army can rapidly deploy their light field gun and Jeep at the border and conflict areas by air-dropping with this system. The Army has placed an indent on GIL (OPF), Kanpur for supply of 146 P-7 Heavy Drop Parachute System. The system has successfully completed General Staff Evaluation and been inducted into the services,” it added.

What is AHSP?

Authority Holding Sealed Particulars (AHSP) is responsible for holding of sealed particulars and patterns and supply of certified copies of drawings / specifications in respect of items / range of items for which it is designated as AHSP.

AHSP is designated as Inspecting Authority, but not necessarily.

This can be DGQA / DGAQA / DGNAI or Service HQs for specific range of items.

The inspecting authority is required to promulgate inspection methodology and this is done through issue of Departmental Specification.

