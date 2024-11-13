DRDO hands over AHSP of P-7 Parachute System to DGQA, Defense ministry says…

Authority Holding Sealed Particulars (AHSP) is responsible for holding of sealed particulars and patterns and supply of certified copies of drawings / specifications in respect of items / range of items for which it is designated as AHSP.
New Delhi: The Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA) has been handed over the Authority Holding Sealed Particulars (AHSP) of the P-7 Parachute System by a key DRDO laboratory. The AHSP of the P-7 Parachute System has been handed over to the DGQA by the Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE), Agra.
In a statement, the defense ministry said that the Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat handed over the AHSP at a ceremony held at the DRDO Bhawan.
“ADRDE has successfully designed, developed and qualified the P-7 Parachute System. Gliders India Limited (Ordnance Parachute Factory), GIL (OPF), Kanpur has fabricated the parachute system, which is capable of safely dropping payloads of up to 9.5 tonne from IL-76 aircraft at an altitude of up to 4 km,” a statement issued by the ministry said.
“The Indian Army can rapidly deploy their light field gun and Jeep at the border and conflict areas by air-dropping with this system. The Army has placed an indent on GIL (OPF), Kanpur for supply of 146 P-7 Heavy Drop Parachute System. The system has successfully completed General Staff Evaluation and been inducted into the services,” it added.
What is AHSP?
- AHSP is designated as Inspecting Authority, but not necessarily.
This can be DGQA / DGAQA / DGNAI or Service HQs for specific range of items.
The inspecting authority is required to promulgate inspection methodology and this is done through issue of Departmental Specification.
- The list of departmental specifications hosted at this site are based on data supplied by respective AHSPs.
- The data will be updated as and when made available.
- For copy of specification or any clarification on departmental specifications, kindly approach respective AHSP.
