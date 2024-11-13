Home

News

DRDO scripts HISTORY! Successfully tests long-range land-attack cruise missile, poses big challenge for Pakistan and…

It is configured to launch from ground using mobile articulated launcher and also from frontline ships using universal vertical launch module system, officials said.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

New Delhi: In a major development, India has successfully carried out the maiden flight-test of a Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile from an integrated test range off the coast of Odisha. In a statement, the defence ministry said that all sub-systems of the missile system performed as per expectation and met the primary mission objectives.

The missile successfully followed its planned trajectory using waypoint navigation, showcasing its ability to execute multiple maneuvers while operating at different altitudes and speeds. Additionally, it is equipped with advanced avionics and software to enhance performance and ensure reliable operation.

“The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted the maiden flight-test of Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) from the integrated test range Chandipur off the coast of Odisha from a mobile articulated launcher,” the ministry said.

It said the missile performance was monitored by several range sensors like radar, electro optical tracking system and telemetry deployed at different locations to ensure complete coverage of the flight path.

LRLACM has been developed by the Aeronautical Development Establishment, Bengaluru along with contribution from other DRDO laboratories and Indian industries.

Bharat Dynamics Limited, Hyderabad and Bharat Electronics Limited, Bengaluru are the two development-cum-production-partners for LRLACM and they are engaged in the missile development and integration.

The test was witnessed by senior scientists from various DRDO laboratories along with the representatives from the three Services, the users of the system.

LRLACM is a Defence Acquisition Council-approved mission mode project.

It is configured to launch from ground using mobile articulated launcher and also from frontline ships using universal vertical launch module system, officials said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented DRDO, armed forces, and the industry on the successful maiden flight test. It paves the way for future indigenous cruise missile development programmes, he said.











