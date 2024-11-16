Home

DRDO to develop this air-to-air missile that will give edge to IAF in engaging hostile aircrafts

The Indian Air Force is already operating the Astra MkI, while the Astra MkII is under development and will be completed soon. The organization is also expediting its air-to-air missile systems with the Astra MkIII, which is currently in the pipeline.

The Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is set to develop the Astra MkIV, designed to meet the demands of next-generation air combat scenarios. This development is part of the organization’s effort to expand its beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile (BVRAAM) lineup.

The Astra MkI has already established a solid presence, giving the Indian Air Force an edge in the event of a conflict. It has become a reliable BVRAAM for the IAF, providing a unique capability to engage hostile aircraft and proving to be a valuable addition to the IAF’s armament.

As for the Astra MkII, its development is nearing completion. The missile promises greater range and accuracy, thanks to advancements in missile technology. Astra MkII also benefits from streamlined research and development, which will reduce the time and resources required to validate its design.

The projected Astra MkIV is set to mark a revolution in air-to-air missile technology. Designed with high-speed stealth platforms in mind, the new missile is expected to become operational by the late 2030s.

According to sources in the defense industry, DRDO has begun the early stages of defining the technological requirements for the Astra MkIV.











