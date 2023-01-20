Home

Entertainment

Drishyam 2 Director Abhishek Pathak to Tie The Knot With Shivaleeka Oberoi on This Month – Check Details

The director of the recent Bollywood superhit film ‘Drishyam 2’, Abhishek Pathak is all set to tie the nuptial knot with his long-term girlfriend Shivaleeka Oberoi in February.

Drishyam 2 Director Abhishek Pathak to Marry Shivaleeka Oberoi: The director of the recent Bollywood superhit film Drishyam 2, Abhishek Pathak is all set to tie the nuptial knot with his long-term girlfriend Shivaleeka Oberoi in February. Shivaleeka is an actress, who has worked in the Khuda Haafiz franchise. Close friends and family from the film fraternity will be expected to attend this grand wedding. The who’s who of Bollywood are said to make an appearance at the wedding and bless the couple. Sources have confirmed that the wedding will be a 2-day intimate affair in Goa. The couple had a dreamy proposal in Turkey, where Abhishek Pathak proposed to Shivaleeka Oberoi against the backdrop of hot air balloons. The grand proposal video also did rounds on social media.

On the work front, Abhishek Pathak recently directed the massive blockbuster Drishyam 2, which bailed the struggling Hindi film industry at the box office out of troubled waters. The film starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Sharan, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav.

Shivaleeka Oberoi made her foray in Bollywood with Yeh Saali Aashiqui opposite Vardhan Puri, grandson of Amrish Puri.

Except for the heading, the content is attributed to IANS.



