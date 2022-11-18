Friday, November 18, 2022
HomeNationalDrishyam 2 Movie Review LIVE Ajay Devgn Returns As Vijay Salgaonkar And...
National

Drishyam 2 Movie Review LIVE Ajay Devgn Returns As Vijay Salgaonkar And How

admin
By admin
0
24


Drishyam 2 Review: The sequel to the Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer is here and netizens are heaping praises for the suspense drama – Check Twitter reactions!

Drishyam 2 Movie Review
Drishyam 2 Movie Review LIVE: Ajay Devgn Returns As Vijay Salgaonkar And How! – Check Twitter Reactions

Drishyam 2 Movie Review: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna’s Drishyam 2, one of the most keenly anticipated films, made its theatrical launch on Friday. The suspense thriller is the sequel to the well-liked film Drishyam from 2015. For the unversed, Tabu played a senior police officer in the first film whose kid inexplicably disappeared after entering into a questionable situation. The film also stars Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav. Drishyam 2 is the Hindi version of Mohanlal’s movie with the same name.

Drishyam 2’s advance gained a lot of momentum because, for the first time in a long time, the film’s advance is increasing by two or morefold, as per box office India reports. The film looks forward to another positive weekend after Uunchai last week.

One of the users wrote, “These 3 are the pillars of DRISHYAM 2 🔥#AjayDevgn,#Tabu & #AkshayeKhanna. Flower 🌷 nahi 🔥 hai Vijay salgaonkar. King 👑 size surprise 😍. Fir se cha gaye aap @ajaydevgn ji congratulations.”

DRISHYAM 2 TWITTER REVIEW: CHECK WHAT PEOPLE ARE SAYING AFTER THE FIRST DAY, FIRST SHOW

Watch this space for our detailed review of the film!




Published Date: November 18, 2022 10:16 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
AIIMS OPD Registration To Become Easy With QR Scanning Know How Booking Can Be Done
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

National

Drishyam 2 Movie Review LIVE Ajay Devgn Returns As Vijay Salgaonkar And How

admin
By admin
0
24


Drishyam 2 Review: The sequel to the Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer is here and netizens are heaping praises for the suspense drama – Check Twitter reactions!

Drishyam 2 Movie Review
Drishyam 2 Movie Review LIVE: Ajay Devgn Returns As Vijay Salgaonkar And How! – Check Twitter Reactions

Drishyam 2 Movie Review: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna’s Drishyam 2, one of the most keenly anticipated films, made its theatrical launch on Friday. The suspense thriller is the sequel to the well-liked film Drishyam from 2015. For the unversed, Tabu played a senior police officer in the first film whose kid inexplicably disappeared after entering into a questionable situation. The film also stars Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav. Drishyam 2 is the Hindi version of Mohanlal’s movie with the same name.

Drishyam 2’s advance gained a lot of momentum because, for the first time in a long time, the film’s advance is increasing by two or morefold, as per box office India reports. The film looks forward to another positive weekend after Uunchai last week.

One of the users wrote, “These 3 are the pillars of DRISHYAM 2 🔥#AjayDevgn,#Tabu & #AkshayeKhanna. Flower 🌷 nahi 🔥 hai Vijay salgaonkar. King 👑 size surprise 😍. Fir se cha gaye aap @ajaydevgn ji congratulations.”

DRISHYAM 2 TWITTER REVIEW: CHECK WHAT PEOPLE ARE SAYING AFTER THE FIRST DAY, FIRST SHOW

Watch this space for our detailed review of the film!




Published Date: November 18, 2022 10:16 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
AIIMS OPD Registration To Become Easy With QR Scanning Know How Booking Can Be Done
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677