Drishyam 2 Trailer Review: Ajay Devgn Vijay Salgaonkar is Edgier But Will he Confess

Drishyam 2 trailer review: Vijay Salgaonkar is back and he will leave no stone unturned in protecting his family once again. The makers of Drishyam 2 have released the trailer of the film and the original cast is back to create yet another believable story. While Ajay Devgn reprises his character, of ‘chauthi fail Vijay Salgaonkar’, Shriya Saran returns to play the role of his wife. Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav play the couple’s daughters in the film.Also Read – Drishyam 2 To U Turn: Make Your Weekend Interesting By Binge Watching These Crime Thrillers On OTT – Watch Video

Tabu, as IG Meera Deshmukh, continues to be on a mission to search for her son after Vijay’s indirect confession in the 2015 film Drishyam. The second film gets edgier as Akshaye Khanna joins the team in the role of the new cop investigating the old case. Now, a new chase begins where the police hunt for any proof to frame Vijay Salgaonkar in the old case. Also Read – Shriya Saran Birthday: Times When The Drishyam Actress Created A Buzz On Social Media With Her Hot And Sexy Looks- Watch Video

DRISHYAM 2 TRAILER: WILL VIJAY SALGAONKAR BE ABLE TO SAVE HIS FAMILY THIS TIME?

The trailer shows Ajay maintaining his strict stance as a man who would breach any boundary and rule for the sake of his family. He is a man who always listens to his mind in its conflict with the heart. He tells his family members to believe in the story that they have created and lived with for years. Many scenes in the new trailer take you back to the first film: the cop slapping Vijay’s daughter and the kids trying to cope with the lie as their father asks them to stay strong and have faith in him. Also Read – Drishyam 2 In Legal Trouble: Won’t Commence Shoot Until Case Resolves, Production House To HC

But, will it be easy for Vijay Salgaonkar to fool the police once again? Will he be able to think a step ahead this time? Will this new cop prove better than the mother who was acting on both impulse and duty while solving the case earlier? The trailer of Drishyam 2 features a new story with the same edge-of-the-seat thrill. It’s intriguing and demands you invest yourself in the story.

WATCH THE TRAILER OF DRISHYAM 2 HERE:

Drishyam 2 hits the screen on November 18 this year. The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak, it’s produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Krishan Kumar, and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowskey and Shiv Chanana. Your thoughts on the trailer? Also, we miss Nishikant Kamat who directed the first Drishyam Hindi film!