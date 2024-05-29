Drive Smart, Save Money: Get Motor Insurance on Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets, a digital online financial marketplace, provides access to car and bike insurance solutions. Partnering with leading insurance providers in India, Bajaj Markets empowers riders and drivers with a robust range of plans designed to safeguard their vehicles and finances.

Get motor insurance today and drive safely

Peace of Mind on Every Ride

In todays dynamic traffic environment, accidents can occur due to various unforeseen circumstances. Comprehensive car and bike insurance offered by different insurers acts as a financial shield against such situations. These plans offer coverage for damages caused by accidents, theft, fire, natural calamities, and more, ensuring riders and drivers peace of mind on every journey.

Mandatory and Money-Saving

Car insurance is not just essential for financial protection, its also mandated by law in India. Bajaj Markets offers a variety of plans, including mandatory third-party liability insurance and optional comprehensive coverage, catering to diverse needs and budgets. With premiums starting at Rs. 2,094 per year for car insurance and Rs. 538 per year for bike insurance, Bajaj Markets makes securing a vehicle financially accessible.

Seamless Insurance Acquisition

Bajaj Markets user-friendly platform streamlines the process of getting insurance. Customers can explore plans from some of the leading insurers, compare coverage options, and get their preferred policy entirely online – all in a few clicks.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

About Bajaj Finserv Direct

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories – Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer “India ka Financial Supermarket“. A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets’ app from the Play Store or App Store to experience “India ka Financial Supermarket“.