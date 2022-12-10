Drug Addict Techie Forces Wife To Sleep With His Friends, Shoots Her Video; Arrested

The couple got married in April 2011 and have a son, TOI reported.

Bengaluru: A 34-year-old engineer, a resident of Sampigehalli, alleged that her husband forced her to sleep with his friends and recorded the acts and used it to blackmail her. The Karnataka Police have arrested the husband who is also a techie. In her statement to the police, she said she was forced to have sex with two of her husband’s friends. She further alleged that her husband recorded videos on his phone to blackmail her. When the woman sought a divorce, the husband threatened to leak her videos on social media, TOI quoted her as saying to the police. The couple got married in April 2011 and have a son, TOI reported.

According to the FIR registered by Sampigehalli police, the husband is addicted to alcohol and drugs and used to force his wife to sleep with other men.

“My husband would beat me up in an inebriated condition. As the situation worsened, I decided to divorce him. This angered him and he is now threatening to share the videos and pictures on social media,” the woman alleged. She said the man is addicted to ganja and had grown two saplings in a flower pot inside their house. Police have seized the plants.



