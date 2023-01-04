Drunk Man Urinates on Female Passenger Aboard New York-Delhi Air India Flight, Gets Off Scot-free After Landing: Report

Air India has lodged a police complaint regarding the incident that took place on November 26 when the flight was on its way from John F Kennedy international airport in New York to Delhi.

New Delhi: In a shocking incident that has come to light recently, a drunk had reportedly walked off scot-free after urinated on a female passenger aboard an Air India flight from New York to Delhi. The incident occurred two months back on November 26 on Air India flight AI-102, which departed New York-JFK airport around 1pm, local time.

The inebriated male passenger reportedly exposed himself and peed on the female passenger, a senior citizen in her seventies, who was seated in the aisle seat of the flight’s business class. Immediately after the incident, the woman alerted the cabin crew, but they did not apprehend the unruly passenger, who later walked off scot-free after the flight landed in Delhi.

The incident came to light only after the woman sent a letter to N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Group, that Air India initiated an investigation, said a source.“The crew was not proactive in managing a very sensitive and traumatic situation, and I had to advocate for myself throughout, waiting for long periods of time to get a response. I am …distressed that the airline made no attempt to ensure my safety or comfort during this incident,” the woman said in the letter.

“Shortly after lunch was served and the lights were switched off, …another passenger walked to my seat, completely inebriated. He unzipped his pants, relieved himself and continued to expose me to his private parts,” said the letter.

The woman further wrote that even after he was done urinating, the man continued to stand there, exposing himself, and moved only after one of her co-passengers asked him to leave. And, after he walked away, the woman immediately notified a cabin crew member. “My clothes, shoes and bag were completely soaked in urine. The stewardess followed me to the seat, verified that it smelled of urine, and sprayed disinfectant on my bag and shoes…,” the letter said.

The woman passenger cleaned herself in the flight’s lavatory, following which the crew gave her a set of pyjamas and disposable slippers to change into. She stood by the toilet for about 20 minutes as she did not want to return to her filthy seat. She was then given the narrow crew seat, and after an hour she was asked to return to her own seat. “Although the staff had put sheets on top, the area was still reeking of urine,” she said.

Later, after two hours, the woman was given another crew seat, where she sat for the remaining travel time on the flight. She learnt later from a fellow passenger that several seats in first class were vacant. “Clearly the crew did not feel that taking care of a distressed passenger was a priority. At the end of the flight, the staff told me they would get me a wheelchair to ensure that I clear customs as early as possible. However, the wheelchair deposited me at a waiting area, where I waited for 30 minutes, and nobody came to get me. I finally had to clear customs on my own and collect the luggage by myself — all in Air India pyjamas and socks,” she said.

Commenting on the unfortunate incident, a senior airline commander said, “The cabin crew should have followed the company procedures, informed the pilot, isolated this unruly passenger and handed him over to security on landing.”

AIR INDIA RESPONDS TO THE INCIDENT

Air India also issue a statement saying, “Air India has reported the incident to police and regulatory authorities. We have been in regular contact with the aggrieved passenger”. Meanwhile, an Air India official told news agency ANI the matter of putting the male passenger on the no-fly list is being considered by the government committee and a decision is awaited.

Air India has lodged a police complaint regarding the incident that took place on November 26 when the flight was on its way from John F Kennedy international airport in New York to Delhi.

In the aftermath of this incident, Air India formed an internal committee that recommended that the male passenger be placed on a “no-fly list,” the official said. The matter has been sent for investigation to a government-appointed committee and a decision is awaited concerning the matter.

DGCA SEEKS REPORT FROM AIR INDIA

The country’s aviation regulator the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought a report of the incident from the airline. “We are seeking a report from the Airline and shall take action against those found negligent,” the DGCA said on Wednesday.



