Drunk Man’s Bhojpuri Song While Lodged in Bihar Jail Goes Viral, Gets Him Multiple Offers from Music Industry

Viral Video: Our nation is filled with talents in every nook and corner. And, now a man has become popular overnight after a video of him singing a Bhojpuri song while lodged in a Bihar jail went viral. Yes, it is true! The 24-year-old man identified as Kangaiya Kumar was recently arrested for drinking alcohol and violating Bihar’s liquor-related laws, and while he was confined in the police lockup he was heard singing a Bhojpurin song flawlessly.

As per reports, Kumar was arrested by Buxar Police for entering the border district from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, allegedly in an inebriated condition. However, his melodious voice and talent revealed in the viral video has landed him multiple offers from the music industry.

TV के पूर्व सहयोगी @cmohan_pat के माध्यम से संपर्क करने पर पता चला कि ये कैमूर का गरीब युवक कन्हैया है,नशे में मिलने पर बिहार पुलिस ने इसे जेल भेजा,इनकी कानूनी मदद के उपरांत इन्हें सुधारने का प्रयास होगा,साथ ही UP के मशहूर त्रिनेत्र स्टूडियो में गाने का अवसर भी उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा pic.twitter.com/Id8HrJV2HZ — Dr. Shalabh Mani Tripathi (@shalabhmani) January 8, 2023

In the lockup, Kumar sang a popular Bhojpuri song, “Darogaji ho… Sochi-sochi jiya hamro kahe ghabrata…”, which caught the attention of many music lovers. Police personnel were also seen appreciating his skills, and saying: “Waah, waah.”

Ever since his video went viral, not only netizens but many from celebrities from music industry applauded the man’s talent.

Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari also shared the video and offered the viral drunk man a song in his music company. Ankit retweeted the post of a UP MLA who assured legal help and rehabilitation to the man. Besides, he assured him an opportunity to sing in UP’s famous studio.

As per a TOI report, Kumar is a resident of Kaimur district in Bihar had gone to UP for work and got drunk there. And, as Bihar is a dry state people are not allowed to enter after consuming alcohol and can be prosecuted. Subsequently, he was arrested and put into the police lockup.

