Dry And Flaky Skin During Winters? Stop Doing These Skincare Mistakes Immediately- Watch Video News

Avoid bathing in hot shower. It removes skin oil from the body. It also irritates skin. Checkout video to know what mistakes you should avoid while taking care of your skin.



Skincare Tips: Taking care of your skin is extremely important during winters as harsh cold weather can take a bad toll on our skin. However, while taking care of our skin we do certain mistakes that can make skin dry, itchy and flaky. In this video, we have listed down certain wrong skincare practices that you should immediately stop doing if you want a clear, beautiful and a smooth skin. Watch video.



