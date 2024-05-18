Home

Dry Day 2024: No Alcohol In THESE States Due To Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5 On May 20 – Check Full List

The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be conducted on May 20, 2024 in 49 constituencies across eight states. Take a look at the list of states going for polling, that have announced a Dry Day…

Dry Day 2024 for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5

New Delhi: The country is in the process of electing for itself, a central government which will work on behalf of the people, for the next five years. The ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are being conducted in a total of seven phases out of which four phases have been completed and three are remaining; the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5 is scheduled to take place on May 20, 2024 across 49 constituencies of eight states including Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra among others. Several restrictions are imposed on the day of polling including closure of schools, traffic restrictions and others; in a lot of states, alcohol is also banned on and around the day of polling. Ahead of the fifth phase of the elections, take a look at the list of states where a Dry Day Announcement has been made…

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5: Dry Day Announced

As said before, people of the states and constituencies going for polling, have to face a number of restrictions on the day of voting; these restrictions are imposed to ensure that the voting is carried out in a peaceful manner. Amid other restrictions, a dry day is also announced in several states going for polling which means that on the particular day, alcohol is strictly prohibited. During the fifth phase, polling will take place in 49 constituencies of the following states – Maharashtra, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha and Ladakh.

Dry Day On May 20 In THESE States, Check Full List

Have a look at the list of all states, that have declared a ban on alcohol aka Dry Day for the elections, ahead of the fifth phase of voting…

Maharashtra: Dry Day will be observed between May 18-20 in Mumbai, Palghar, Kalyan and Thane for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5. Bars and wine shops in Mumbai will close from 5 PM on May 18 to 5 PM on May 20. West Bengal: From 6 PM on May 18 to the end of polling on May 20, a Dry Day will be observed in Kolkata, West Bengal for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Apart from these two states, as of now, the governments of the other states and union territories going for polling have not officially announced a Dry Day but according to the Election Commission of India (ECI), constituencies where polling is being conducted, must follow a Dry Day.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Full Schedule

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is being conducted in a total of seven phases, out of which, four phases have been completed. The first phase took place on April 19, second on April 26, the third phase was conducted on May 7 and the fourth on May 13. Phase 5 will take place on May 20 with voting in eight states at 49 constituencies; the sixth phase will take place on May 25 with polling in 57 constituencies of seven states and the last phase will be on June 1 with voting in 57 constituencies across eight states. The counting of votes, i.e. result declaration will happen on June 4, 2024.







