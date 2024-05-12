Home

Dry Day On May 13 In THESE States Due To Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4 – Check Full List

Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4 on May 13, a Dry Day has been announced in parts of states going for polling during this fourth phase of the general elections. Take a look at the full list of states with Dry Day on May 13…

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dry Day on May 13

New Delhi: For the past few months, India was eagerly waiting for probably its biggest political event, which is the General Elections held every five years, where the citizens exercise their right to vote and elect the central government for the next five years. The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are being conducted in a total of seven phases spanning across two months and out of these seven phases, three have been completed and the fourth will take place on May 13, 2024. Several restrictions including school holidays and that of traffic have been announced ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4, and in these restrictions is included a Dry Day in states going for voting. Take a look at the list of states where there may be Dry Day on May 13…

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4: Dry Day

As mentioned earlier, several restrictions have been announced ahead of the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and one of the restrictions is prohibition of alcohol, which in a more common language, is known as a Dry Day. In the fourth phase, polling will be held In 96 constituencies of nine states and a union territory, namely, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir.

Dry Day On May 13 In THESE States – Check List

Take a look at the list of states where officially, a Dry Day has been announced ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4…

Andhra Pradesh: Government liquor outlets, bars, distilleries, depots, breweries and toddy shops have been shut across Andhra Pradesh from 7:00 PM on May 11 till the completion of polling on May 13. Jammu and Kashmir: ‘Dry Day’ has been declared in Srinagar from 6:00 PM on May 11 to 6:00 PM on May 13. The order reads, “In light of the ECI election schedule district Srinagar is going to polls for Lok Sabha Elections-2024 on May 13, 2024, ‘Dry Day’ is declared from 6.00pm on 11/05/2024 till 13/05/2024” in the district. Accordingly, all liquor shops, bars, eating house etc will be shut during the said period and no liquor will also be served in hotels, clubs and other establishments.” Telangana: A Dry Day has also been declared in Cyberabad ahead of polling during the fourth phase of the General Elections. Along with the announcement of Dry Day, Section 144 has also been imposed in the area to maintain law and order. Maharashtra: Dry Day in Pune has been announced for all the areas where polling is being conducted. Liquor sale has been prohibited from 6:00 PM on May 11 and the restrictions continue till 6:00 PM on May 13 which is the day of polling.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase-Wise Schedule

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is being conducted in a total of seven phases, out of which, three phases have been completed. The first phase took place on April 19, second on April 26 and the third phase was conducted on May 7. Phase 4 will take place on May 13 with voting in 96 constituencies across 10 states; 20th May is the date for phase 5 when voting will take place in eight states at 49 constituencies; the sixth phase will take place on May 25 with polling in 57 constituencies of seven states and the last phase will be on June 1 with voting in 57 constituencies across eight states. The counting of votes, i.e. result declaration will happen on June 4, 2024.








