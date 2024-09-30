DS Group Introduces Läderach Chocolates to the Kolkata market

Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a multi-business corporation and a leading FMCG Conglomerate is thrilled to introduce the prestigious Swiss chocolate brand, Läderach to Kolkata. Renowned for its exceptional quality and Swiss craftsmanship, Läderach marked its introduction to the city’s consumer base.

The exclusive preview, tailored for Kolkata was hosted at The Glenburn Penthouse and witnessed the unveiling of Läderach’s luxurious chocolate offerings, and a curated selection of gifts designed for the upcoming festive and wedding season. Kolkata-based renowned Indian fashion designer ‘Shantanu Goenka’ crafted the traditional packaging for the Swiss chocolate boxes, which were exclusively unveiled at the event. Guests had the unique opportunity to savor the brand’s luxury product offerings and exceptional flavors.

Kolkata is a key market for luxury brands, boasting a consumer base with a strong appreciation for premium products. With this exclusive showcase, Läderach has not only introduced its exquisite chocolates to its potential consumers but also seeks to build its awareness and tailor its approach for a successful retail launch in the region, in future.

Ms. Sanskriti Gupta, Läderach India, said, “We’re thrilled to introduce Läderach’s exquisite Swiss chocolates to Kolkata, a city renowned for its love of luxury and craftsmanship. Building on our success in India, we’re confident that Kolkata’s discerning consumers will be captivated by our luxury offerings, perfect for gifting and special occasions. Each product is meticulously handcrafted to deliver an unrivaled blend of flavors, textures, and aromas that will elevate the chocolate indulgence to new heights.”

Customers can contact the brand at laderach@dsgroup.com with their gifting needs. The brand’s luxury concierge will then get in touch to customize a Swiss gifting experience with personalized details. The exclusive range of Läderach’s luxury chocolate creations, includes the renowned FrischSchoggi (fresh chocolate), Tablets, pralines, truffles, and delectable chocolate bars.

DS Group had announced its exclusive partnership with Läderach, marking the Swiss chocolate brand’s debut in the Indian market last year. This exciting collaboration was followed by the successful inauguration of a Läderach’s first store in the Delhi NCR region, situated in DLF Emporio Mall, where an immersive in-store experience is crafted to cater to the discerning tastes of customers. This was followed by the extension of its e-commerce operations to Mumbai beyond Delhi.