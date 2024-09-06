DS Group’s Pulse Candy Recognized by IIMA as a Case Study in Marketing Excellence

Pulse Candy, one of the flagship brands of Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a multi-business corporation and a leading FMCG Conglomerate is proud to announce its inclusion in a prestigious case study by the Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA). This accolade celebrates Pulse Candys remarkable journey from a disruptive market entry to its current status as the leader in the confectionery industry. Some of the other keys brands of DS Group include Catch, Pass Pass, FRU, Ksheer, Rajnigandha, LuvIt, BABA, Tulsi, L’Opera, Le Marche, Birthright, Namah, etc.

Being a leader in the Hard-Boiled Candy segment since the last eight years, Pulse Candy has captured the hearts and taste buds of millions of consumers. The IIMA case study delves deeply into the innovative marketing strategies and strategic decisions that fuelled Pulse Candy’s rise to prominence. It provides a comprehensive look at how DS Group identified the need in the market, developed a unique product, and navigated various challenges to achieve phenomenal success.

“We are deeply honored by IIM Ahmedabad’s recognition of Pulse Candy as a case study,” said Mr Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, DS Group. “This acknowledgment highlights our team’s dedication and the product’s significant impact on the market. Our continuous focus on innovation and dedication to deliver what the consumer wants is what has helped us flourish and remain relevant since the last 95 years. We hope this case study serves as an inspiration to future marketers and entrepreneurs.”

Prof Sanjay Verma, IIM Ahmedabad said, “The inclusion of Pulse Candy in our case study series underscores the remarkable intersection of innovation and strategic acumen. Pulse Candys journey from a bold market entry to industry leadership is a testament to the power of creative marketing and strategic vision. This case study not only highlights DS Groups ability to identify and capitalize on market opportunities but also provides invaluable insights for future business leaders. It is a compelling example of Culture Marketing and how well-executed strategies can redefine market dynamics and achieve unprecedented success.”

This three-part case study examines DS Groups strategic entry into the competitive hard boiled candy market. The FMCG giants transition into a sector dominated by established national and international players is explored in detail. The study analyzes the identified market opportunity and DS Groups approach to product differentiation. It provides a comprehensive overview of market size, growth, segmentation, key competitors, and distribution channels.

The launch of Pulse Candy is the second part of the series and is highlighted as a turning point in the case study. By identifying a consumer preference for tangy raw mango, DS Group created a unique, premium candy. This innovative product, with its distinctive taste and packaging, rapidly gained popularity, surpassing competitors to become the market leader.

Pulse Candy’s success is further examined in terms of marketing strategies and challenges in the third series. Pulse Candy achieved INR 1 billion sales in eight months through BTL, digital, and influencer marketing. Despite counterfeits, copycats, and shortages, DS Groups strategies maintained market dominance.

The DS Group (Dharampal Satyapal Group) is a Multi-Business Corporation and one of the leading FMCG conglomerates with a strong Indian and International presence. Founded in the year 1929, it is an inspiring and successful business story that blends a remarkable history and legacy with visionary growth. It has an extensive and diverse portfolio with presence in Mouth Freshener, Food and Beverage, Confectionery, Hospitality, Agri, Luxury Retail businesses, and other investments. Rajnigandha, Catch, Pulse, FRU, Ksheer, Pass Pass, BABA, Tulsi, L’Opera, Le Marche, UnCafe, Birthright, Laderach, LuvIt, Chingles, The Manu Maharani, and Namah are some of the leading brands, the Group proudly shelters today.

As a corporate, DS Group is guided by a clear set of values that are built on a strong foundation of collective good to give back to society and protect the planet. The DS Headquarters has been awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification, under the USGBC (US Green Building Council) existing building O&M (Operation and Maintenance) program version 4.0. The DS Headquarters has also received LEED Zero Carbon Certification, by the USGBC.

For more details, log onto www.dsgroup.com.