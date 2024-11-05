DS Group’s Pulse Candy Unveils #ScreamForPulse Experience to Celebrate National Candy Day

Pulse Candy, a leading hard-boiled candy brand from the Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a multi-business corporation and a leading FMCG Conglomerate is back with an exhilarating new experience for the National Candy Day. This year, Pulse is launching a fun and interactive #ScreamForPulse contest on a specially designed microsite (www.pulsecandyday.com), inviting candy lovers across the country to engage in a playful digital challenge and win exciting prizes.

Pulse Candy Day Game View

In the #ScreamForPulse contest, participants will use the decibel level of their voices to control an on-screen character that jumps and collects Pulse candies. The louder and more enthusiastic the scream, the higher the character jumps, making it a game of both volume and skill! Players with the highest scores will stand a chance to win. The campaign is live on the microsite and contestants can play the games and compete for the highest score to win exciting prizes.

Speaking about the campaign, Arvind Kumar, General Manager, Marketing, Confectionery, DS Group, said, “Pulse Candy has always been about pushing boundaries in experience for the consumer, and this game brings that spirit to life. This year, were bringing in the fun of gaming to our youthful audience with the launch of the #ScreamForPulse contest. By inviting our fans to actively participate in this fun game, we aim to further enhance the joy and energy that Candy Day represents. We’re excited to see the enthusiasm and enjoyment this campaign will generate among our Pulse lovers!”

The contest, accessible via mobile, promises to be a vibrant and interactive way to celebrate Pulse Candy Day. Users can visit the microsite, participate in the game, and as a part of the contest can challenge and share their scores on social media platforms to compete and build excitement among their friends. To further engage the audience, the microsite will enable the participants to win exciting prizes.

Visit www.pulsecandyday.com to start playing now!

Pass Pass Pulse, the candy from DS Group, has dominated the hard-boiled candy market since its launch in 2015, maintaining its position as the No.1 hard-boiled candy brand in India for the last eight consecutive years.

