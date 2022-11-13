DU Announces 3rd Merit List for UG Admissions, Direct Link And Other Important Dates Here

In the third round of CSAS, admissions will be given to all supernumerary quotas including ECA, sports, CW, KM, in addition to regular admissions.

DU Admissions 2022: The last date for online payment of admission fees by the candidates would be November 17.

DU Merit List: The University of Delhi announced the allocation or merit list for the third round of undergraduate admissions on Sunday. The candidates who have applied for DU UG admissions can check the list by logging in to admission.uod.ac.in. The candidates must note that those who have been allotted seats in round 3 will have to complete the admission process by November 15.

The window for accepting seats is November 14-15. Post-November 15, the colleges will verify and approve applications from November 14 to 16.

To recall, the third merit list was supposed to be out on November 10, 2022, as per the schedule but it was postponed and a revised list for third round of admissions was announced.



