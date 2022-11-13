Sunday, November 13, 2022
DU Announces 3rd Merit List for UG Admissions, Direct Link And Other Important Dates Here

In the third round of CSAS, admissions will be given to all supernumerary quotas including ECA, sports, CW, KM, in addition to regular admissions.

DU Admissions 2022: The last date for online payment of admission fees by the candidates would be November 17.

DU Merit List: The University of Delhi announced the allocation or merit list for the third round of undergraduate admissions on Sunday. The candidates who have applied for DU UG admissions can check the list by logging in to admission.uod.ac.in. The candidates must note that those who have been allotted seats in round 3 will have to complete the admission process by November 15.

The window for accepting seats is November 14-15. Post-November 15, the colleges will verify and approve applications from November 14 to 16.

Here are some of the important details:

  • University of Delhi announced the allocation or merit list for the third round of undergraduate admissions
  • Candidates can check the list on the official website of the university i.e. admission.uod.ac.in
  • The candidates need to complete the admission process by November 15.
  • The colleges will verify and approve applications from November 14 to 16.
  • The last date for paying the admission fee online is November 17, as per the revised schedule for the third round of DU UG admission 2022.
  • The seat upgrade window will open from November 18 and will close on November 19, 2022.

In the third round of CSAS, admissions will be given to all supernumerary quotas including ECA, sports, CW, KM, in addition to regular admissions.

To recall, the third merit list was supposed to be out on November 10, 2022, as per the schedule but it was postponed and a revised list for third round of admissions was announced.




Published Date: November 13, 2022 6:03 PM IST





