Wednesday, November 30, 2022
DU PG Admission 2022 Delhi University To Release 1st Admissions List Today On du.ac.in

DU PG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi (DU) is releasing the DU PG 2022 1st admissions list today, November 30.

Delhi University announces 100 per cent fee waiver for EWS students.

DU PG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi (DU) is releasing the DU PG 2022 1st admissions list today, November 30. Candidates who have cleared the DUET PG 2022 Exam can check the first admission list on the official website – du.ac.in.

Eligible students can also apply against the first merit list between December 1 to 3, 2022 at admission.uod.ac.in. The colleges are required to verify and approve admissions by December 4. The last date to make payments is December 4 (till 11:59 PM).

DELHI UNIVERSITY SECOND MERIT LIST

Delhi University will display the second admission list on December 7, 2022. Candidates can apply till December 9 (11:59 PM). The colleges are required to verify and approve the admissions till December 10. the candidates can make payments till 11:59 PM on December 10, 2022.




