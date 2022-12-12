Monday, December 12, 2022
DU PG Admission List 2022

DU PG Admission List 2022 Round 3: The University of Delhi (DU) is releasing the third merit list for admissions to several postgraduate programmes today.

Candidates can download the DU third merit list 2022 from the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

DU PG Admission List 2022 Round 3: The University of Delhi (DU) is releasing the third merit list for admissions to several postgraduate programmes today. Candidates can download the DU third merit list 2022 by visiting the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. Students need to submit their applications for consideration against the third list till December 14 (11:59 PM).

The Delhi University has also released a notice for those wanting to upgrade their marks. “The candidates who could not update their graduation marks are hereby provided a last and final opportunity to update their marks as per following schedule.”

DU PG Admission List 2022 Round 3

  1. Visit the official website at admission.uod.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “PG admissions.”
  3. Now, look for the desired course’s third merit list.
  4. The DU PG third admission list will appear on the screen.
  5. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.




Published Date: December 12, 2022 8:19 AM IST





