DU PG Admissions 2022 Round 1 Registration, Admission Today

DU PG Admission 2022: The registration for round 1 of DU PG Admissions 2022 begins from today, December 1. This comes a day after Delhi University released the first list of DU PG Admission 2022. “The candidate cannot claim her/his right for admission to any programme even after appearing in the Admission list of the programme if she/he fails to satisfy the minimum requirement of the respective programme in which he/she is seeking admission and satisfying other University Admission rules,” the admission list read.

The eligible students can apply against the first merit list till December 3, 2022 (Saturday) at admission.uod.ac.in. The colleges are required to verify and approve admissions by December 4. The last date to make payments is December 4 (till 11:59 PM).

DELHI UNIVERSITY SECOND MERIT LIST

Delhi University will display the second admission list on December 7, 2022. Candidates can apply till December 9 (11:59 PM). The colleges are required to verify and approve the admissions till December 10. the candidates can make payments till 11:59 PM on December 10, 2022.



