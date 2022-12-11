DU PG Third Admission List 2022 Tomorrow at admission.uod.ac.in; Know How to Check





Delhi University PG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the third merit list for admissions to several postgraduate programmes tomorrow, December 12, 2022. Candidates can download the DU third merit list 2022 by visiting the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates can submit their applications for consideration against the third list till December 14 (11:59 PM).

Following that, colleges and departments will have to confirm and approve the applications received from the candidates till 1:00 PM of December 15. Candidates can make payments against the third merit list till December 15.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Delhi University.









Source link