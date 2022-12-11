Sunday, December 11, 2022
HomeNationalDU PG Third Admission List 2022 Tomorrow at admission.uod.ac.in; Know How to...
National

DU PG Third Admission List 2022 Tomorrow at admission.uod.ac.in; Know How to Check

By admin
0
68


Delhi University PG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the third merit list for admissions to several postgraduate programmes tomorrow, December 12, 2022. Candidates can download the DU third merit list 2022 by visiting the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates can submit their applications for consideration against the third list till December 14 (11:59 PM).

Following that, colleges and departments will have to confirm and approve the applications received from the candidates till 1:00 PM of December 15.  Candidates can make payments against the third merit list till December 15.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Delhi University.





Source link

Previous articleNBA: Spurs, once reeling, find rhythm with late win over Heat
Next articleApple iPhone 15 Ultra Price Leaked, Likely to Cost USD 200 More Than iPhone 14 Pro Max
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

Recent Comments

By admin
0
68
Previous articleNBA: Spurs, once reeling, find rhythm with late win over Heat
Next articleApple iPhone 15 Ultra Price Leaked, Likely to Cost USD 200 More Than iPhone 14 Pro Max
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677