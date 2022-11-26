Saturday, November 26, 2022
DU To Begin Second Round Of Spot Admissions On Monday

New Delhi: Delhi University (DU) will begin its second round of spot admissions after bringing out a list of vacant seats on Monday. The candidates will be given a two-day window — Tuesday and Wednes

New Delhi: Delhi University (DU) will begin its second round of spot admissions after bringing out a list of vacant seats on Monday. The candidates will be given a two-day window — Tuesday and Wednesday — to apply, the varsity said on Saturday.

The allocation list will be released on December 2 and the candidates will then be given a couple of days to accept the seats. They will have to pay fees by December 6. “To be considered for spot round II, the candidates will have to opt for ‘Spot Admission-II’ through his/her dashboard,” the varsity said in a statement.

Simultaneously, DU will also open a window for CW (under armed forces) and Kashmiri migrant candidates, selected under the supernumerary quota, to upgrade to their preferred course. Seats of candidates who have already been admitted to various courses in the previous selection rounds will be auto-locked on Monday and they will not be allowed to withdraw the admissions.

Meanwhile, round I of spot admission, which began on November 20, will conclude on Sunday. At least 8,680 students were allotted seats in this round. They are not eligible to participate in the second spot admission round, the varsity said. As of Friday, 6,953 candidates had accepted the seats alloted to them.

There are 70,000 seats in the university’s undergraduate programmes. As of Friday, 60,084 students have been admitted to various courses. The DU’s admission process, which began on September 12, is being conducted in three phases — application process, preference filling and seat allotment-cum-admission. This year, the university is admitting students through the Common University Entrance Test instead of their Class 12 marks.

Published Date: November 26, 2022 10:52 PM IST





