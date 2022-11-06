DU UG Admission 2022 CSAS Mid-Entry Application Deadline Tomorrow; Apply Now at ugadmission.uod.ac.in

Delhi University Admission 2022: Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

DU UG Admissions 2022: Delhi University Releases 2nd List of Seat Allocation

Delhi University Admission 2022: The University of Delhi(DU) will end the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) phase three, or mid-entry registration process tomorrow, November 7, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at ugadmission.uod.ac.in. The mid-entry registrations are being conducted for candidates who failed to apply in CSAS phase 1 or did not complete the phase 2 admission process.

Eligible candidates can register for CSAS mid-entry process by paying a fee of Rs 1,000. According to the Delhi University’s statement, CSAS mid-entry candidates can be considered for allotment only if the allotted candidates who have applied earlier and have a merit score higher than the lowest declared score have been allotted seats.

CSAS mid-entry registration will not be applicable for candidates who wish to take admission in performance-based programmes such as BA(Honours) Music, BSc Physical Education, Health Education, and Sports and ECA, sports supernumerary quota.

On the basis of the fulfilment of eligibility criteria, availability of seats, and other CSAS-2022 rules, candidates will get selected for CSAS third allocation list. Shortlisted candidates must take admission to the allocated seat within the stipulated timeline. Following the completion of all rounds of CSAS 2022, the DU will only conduct spot admission for vacant seats. The Delhi University is conducting undergraduate (UG) admission through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) this year. For more details, check the official website.



