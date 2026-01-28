- The total market size of DUB inhibitors in the leading markets is expected to surge significantly by 2040.
- In 2024, the United States holds the largest share of the DUB inhibitors market among the 7MM.
- The report provides the total potential number of patients in the indications, such as Heart Failure, Parkinson’s Disease, Alzheimer’s Disease, Lymphoma, Breast Cancer, and others.
- Neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, will become the second leading cause of death worldwide by 2040, surpassing deaths related to cancer.
- Leading DUB inhibitors companies, such as InSilico Medicine, Molecure, KSQ Therapeutics, Roche, Mission Therapeutics, Cothera Bioscience, Asieris Pharmaceuticals, Tango Therapeutics, and others, are developing novel DUB inhibitors that can be available in the DUB inhibitors market in the coming years.
- Some of the key DUB inhibitors in clinical trials include ISM-3091, OAT-4828, KSQ-4279, MTX652, MTX325, sepantronium bromide/PC-002/YM155, ASN-3186/AT-012, TNG348, and others.
- Rising Prevalence of Neurodegenerative Diseases: The prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases is rising steadily worldwide, driven by aging populations and longer life expectancy. Disorders such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and others are placing a growing burden on healthcare systems and caregivers. Improved diagnostics are also identifying cases earlier and more accurately, contributing to higher reported prevalence.
- Broad Therapeutic Applications of DUB Inhibitors: DUB inhibitors are applicable across a wide range of diseases, including cancer, viral infections, and neurodegenerative disorders, due to their role in protein homeostasis.
- Promising DUB Inhibitor Assets Shaping the Future: Some of the potential drugs in the pipeline include ISM-3091 (InSilico Medicine), OAT-4828 (Molecure), KSQ-4279 (KSQ Therapeutics/Roche), MTX652 and MTX325 (Mission Therapeutics), sepantronium bromide/PC-002/YM155 (Cothera Bioscience), ASN-3186/AT-012 (Asieris Pharmaceuticals), TNG348 (Tango Therapeutics), and others.
- Earlier DUB inhibitors rarely underwent detailed structure–activity relationship (SAR) studies, but more recent candidates have benefited from medicinal chemistry optimization, often guided by structural data.
- Current research efforts are focused on developing inhibitors targeting USP14, USP2, USP7, USP25/28, USP30, CSN5, STAMBP, and Rpn11, with increasing interest in JAMM-targeting drugs and multiple patents filed since 2014.
- Many DUBs are upregulated in cancer and contribute to tumor progression and drug resistance, positioning DUB inhibition as a promising therapeutic strategy.
- DUB inhibitors targeting USP1, USP7, USP14, and UCHL1 are being explored for their roles in suppressing tumor proliferation and overcoming immune evasion.
- USP11, MINDY1, and USP36 promote ERα stability and are associated with therapy resistance, whereas OTUB1 and OTUD1 function as tumor suppressors by limiting cell proliferation and metastasis.
- Targeting oncogenic and tumor-suppressive DUBs represents a novel opportunity for advancing breast cancer treatment strategies.
- DUBs such as USP14 and UCHL1 play critical roles in neuronal protein homeostasis, making them attractive targets for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and Huntington’s disease.
- Clinical development of DUB inhibitors is accelerating as the ubiquitin–proteasome system gains recognition as a central regulator of protein homeostasis and a viable therapeutic target.
- As of 2026, the DUB inhibitor landscape is in an early-to-mid stage of development, with most programs in preclinical, Phase I, or Phase II trials, yet the long-term therapeutic potential remains significant.
- Total Cases of Selected Indications for DUB Inhibitors
- Total Eligible Patient Pool for DUB Inhibitors in Selected Indications
- Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for DUB Inhibitors
|
DUB Inhibitors Report Metrics
|
Details
|
Study Period
|
2020–2040
|
DUB Inhibitors Report Coverage
|
7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]
|
Key Indications Covered in the Report
|
Heart Failure, Parkinson’s Disease, Alzheimer’s Disease, Lymphoma, Breast Cancer, and others
|
DUB Inhibitors Target Patient Pool Segmentation
|
Total Cases of Selected Indications for DUB Inhibitors, Total Eligible Patient Pool for DUB Inhibitors in Selected Indications, and Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for DUB Inhibitors
|
Key DUB Inhibitors Companies
|
InSilico Medicine, Molecure, KSQ Therapeutics, Roche, Mission Therapeutics, Cothera Bioscience, Asieris Pharmaceuticals, Tango Therapeutics, and others
|
Key DUB Inhibitors
|
ISM-3091, OAT-4828, KSQ-4279, MTX652, MTX325, sepantronium bromide/PC-002/YM155, ASN-3186/AT-012, TNG348, and others
- DUB Inhibitors Therapeutic Assessment: DUB Inhibitors’ current marketed and emerging therapies
- DUB Inhibitors Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging DUB Inhibitors Drugs
- Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies
- Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, DUB Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement
|
1
|
DUB Inhibitors Market Key Insights
|
2
|
DUB Inhibitors Market Report Introduction
|
3
|
Key Highlights
|
4
|
Executive Summary
|
5
|
Key Events
|
6
|
Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology
|
7
|
DUB Inhibitors Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM
|
7.1
|
Emerging Landscape (Analysis by Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [RoA])
|
7.2
|
Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2040
|
7.3
|
Market Share (%) Distribution by Indications in 2040
|
8
|
Background and Overview
|
8.1
|
Introduction
|
8.2
|
Treatment
|
9
|
Target DUB Inhibitors Patient Pool
|
9.1
|
Key Findings
|
9.2
|
Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM
|
9.3
|
Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM
|
9.3.1
|
Total Cases in Selected Indications for DUB Inhibitors in the 7MM
|
9.3.2
|
Total Eligible Patient Pool for DUB Inhibitors in Selected Indications in the 7MM
|
9.3.3
|
Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for DUB Inhibitors in the 7MM
|
10
|
Emerging DUB Inhibitors
|
10.1
|
Key Competitors
|
10.2
|
MTX652: Mission Therapeutics
|
10.2.1
|
Product description
|
10.2.2
|
Other developmental activity
|
10.2.3
|
Clinical developmental activities
|
10.2.3.1
|
Clinical trial information
|
10.2.4
|
Safety and efficacy
|
10.2.5
|
Analyst Views
|
10.3
|
Sepantronium Bromide (PC-002): Cothera Bioscience
|
10.4
|
KSQ-4279: KSQ Therapeutics
|
*List to be continued in the full report
|
11
|
DUB Inhibitors Market: 7MM analysis
|
11.1
|
Key Findings
|
11.2
|
DUB Inhibitors Market Outlook
|
11.3
|
Key DUB Inhibitors Market Forecast Assumptions
|
11.4
|
Total Market Size of DUB Inhibitors in the 7MM
|
11.5
|
United States DUB Inhibitors Market Size
|
11.5.1
|
DUB Inhibitors Market Size by Indications in the US
|
11.5.2
|
DUB Inhibitors Market Size by Therapies in the US
|
11.6
|
EU4 and the UK DUB Inhibitors Market Size
|
11.7
|
Japan DUB Inhibitors Market Size
|
12
|
DUB Inhibitors Market Unmet Needs
|
13
|
DUB Inhibitors Market SWOT Analysis
|
14
|
KOL Views on DUB Inhibitors
|
15
|
DUB Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement
|
15.1
|
United States
|
15.2
|
EU4 and the UK
|
15.3
|
Japan
|
15.4
|
Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025
|
15.5
|
Market Access and Reimbursement of DUB Inhibitors
|
16
|
Bibliography
|
17
|
DUB Inhibitors Market Report Methodology
