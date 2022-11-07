Monday, November 7, 2022
HomeNationalDubai Fire Races Up 35-Storey High-rise Near Burj Khalifa
National

Dubai Fire Races Up 35-Storey High-rise Near Burj Khalifa

admin
By admin
0
53


A massive fire broke out at a 35-storey high-rise building in Dubai near the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building. Black char marks from the blaze could be seen stretching up the building that’s part of a series of towers called 8 Boulevard Walk by Emaar, the state-backed developer in the emirate.

Dubai Fire Races Up 35-Storey High-rise Near Burj Khalifa
Dubai Fire Races Up 35-Storey High-rise Near Burj Khalifa

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: A fire broke out early Monday morning at a 35-storey high-rise building in Dubai near the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.

It wasn’t immediately clear if there were any injuries in the blaze at the apartment building, which had been extinguished by the time an Associated Press journalist reached the site.

WATCH |  Massive Fire at a 35-storey High-rise Building in Dubai 

Black char marks from the blaze could be seen stretching up the building that’s part of a series of towers called 8 Boulevard Walk by Emaar, the state-backed developer in the emirate.

Dubai police and civil defense did not immediately acknowledge the blaze. Emaar did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did the city-state’s Dubai Media Office.

A series of fires in tall buildings in skyscraper-studded Dubai in recent years has revived questions about the safety of cladding and other materials used in the country.

On New Year’s Eve in 2015, a blaze raced through the Address Downtown, one of the most upscale hotels and residences in Dubai near the Burj Khalifa.

(With inputs from AP)




Published Date: November 7, 2022 3:22 PM IST



Updated Date: November 7, 2022 3:23 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Green Wicket, Throwdown Specialist And Loads of Practice!
Next article
U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Top Picks| MUM vs JAI Pro Kabaddi Live Streaming
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

Dubai Fire Races Up 35-Storey High-rise Near Burj Khalifa

admin
By admin
0
53


A massive fire broke out at a 35-storey high-rise building in Dubai near the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building. Black char marks from the blaze could be seen stretching up the building that’s part of a series of towers called 8 Boulevard Walk by Emaar, the state-backed developer in the emirate.

Dubai Fire Races Up 35-Storey High-rise Near Burj Khalifa
Dubai Fire Races Up 35-Storey High-rise Near Burj Khalifa

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: A fire broke out early Monday morning at a 35-storey high-rise building in Dubai near the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.

It wasn’t immediately clear if there were any injuries in the blaze at the apartment building, which had been extinguished by the time an Associated Press journalist reached the site.

WATCH |  Massive Fire at a 35-storey High-rise Building in Dubai 

Black char marks from the blaze could be seen stretching up the building that’s part of a series of towers called 8 Boulevard Walk by Emaar, the state-backed developer in the emirate.

Dubai police and civil defense did not immediately acknowledge the blaze. Emaar did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did the city-state’s Dubai Media Office.

A series of fires in tall buildings in skyscraper-studded Dubai in recent years has revived questions about the safety of cladding and other materials used in the country.

On New Year’s Eve in 2015, a blaze raced through the Address Downtown, one of the most upscale hotels and residences in Dubai near the Burj Khalifa.

(With inputs from AP)




Published Date: November 7, 2022 3:22 PM IST



Updated Date: November 7, 2022 3:23 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Green Wicket, Throwdown Specialist And Loads of Practice!
Next article
U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Top Picks| MUM vs JAI Pro Kabaddi Live Streaming
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677