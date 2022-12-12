Ducati DesertX India Launch Today LIVE Updates: Know Price, Features, Mileage and More





Ducati DesertX India Launch LIVE: The much-awaited Ducati DesertX is all set to be launched in India on Monday, December 12, 2022. This adventure motorcycle will be a topshot rival for the Triumph Tiger 900 Rally and the Honda Africa Twin in India. Pre-bookings for Ducati DesertX motorcycle are also open at select dealerships. The motorcycle is already available in several international markets and will be launching in Indian markets today. Ahead of its official launch, Ducati took to its Twitter handle and teased its upcoming model with several posts. Ducati’s Desert X is the brand’s latest ADV and is more off-road focused than the Multistrada V2, with which it shares its 937cc, L-twin engine.

