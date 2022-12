LIVE Ducati DesertX India Launch Today: In terms of design, the Ducati Desert X has twin LED headlights with round-shaped LED DRLs that is inspired by the Cagiva Elefant of the ‘90s. The motorbike also sports a sleek profile, a tall visor, multi-spoke wheels, an upswept exhaust, USD front forks, a bash plate for engine protection, etc. The Desert X features a 5-inch TFT display with optional Bluetooth connectivity.