Dulhe ka Papa Sets Dance Floor on Fire With His Cool Moves, Watch Viral Video
In the viral video, the groom’s father can be seen wearing a complete suit and setting the dance floor on fire as he lip synced and danced to the hit song.
Viral Video: Indian weddings are just incomplete without dance and music and these days videos of many such dance performances also go viral on social media platforms. When we say dance performance, it’s not just the cousins, siblings and guests, but these days bride, groom and even their parents leave no stone unturned to make the event memorable for a lifetime.
One such video that is going viral now is of the groom’s father rocking the dance floor with his dance moves on the song Badtameez Dil from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The video has been shared on Instagram with the caption, “The most coolest dad ever.”
WATCH VIRAL VIDEO:
In the viral video, the groom’s father can be seen wearing a complete suit and setting the dance floor on fire as he lip synced and danced to the hit song that starred Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Kalki Koechlin in the movie. The video has garnered over 800K views and people have totally loved and shared comments like, “Full of energy and happiness”, “Hats off to the energy level and expressions”, “That’s the spirit of life”, “Lucky people are blessed with such dads” and many more.
Published Date: January 9, 2023 1:34 PM IST
