People in Noida might have to pay a fine of Rs 5000 or more if found dumping garbage at undesignated locations.

Dumping Garbage At Undesignated Locations? Noida Authority To Impose Rs 5000 Fine Or More (Photo: IANS, File)

Noida: Finding heaps of garbage everywhere and anywhere is one of the major issues grappling the city of Noida. Garbage mountain heaps across Delhi-NCR causes areas to stink, and are very unhygenic too causing issues slum dwellers nearby too. In view of maintaining proper sanitization in the city, Noida authority has approved a plan to impose penalty on people and companies who dump garbage at undesignated locations. In a bid to execute this, the authorities will install atleast 450 CCTV cameras across the city for vigilance.

According to report by Hindustan Times, Authority officials said that anyone caught dumping waste at undesignated sites will be fined anything between ₹5,000 to ₹1 lakh or even higher, depending upon the gravity of the offence. If any person or company is found repeating the offence multiple times, the penalty will be increased, officials added.

So far the department has identified undesignated dumping sites like – Mamura, Harola, sectors 12, 22 and 137, among others.

Noida city was judged the cleanest city in Uttar Pradesh and fifth in the country (among cities with 100,000 to one million population) in the Swachh Survekshan 2022, the results of which were announced in October. Noida produces around 650 metric tonnes of waste on a daily basis.



